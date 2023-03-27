U.S. Representative Thomas Massie said he will host his annual “Academy Day” event on Saturday, April 29, at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport in Hebron.

On “Academy Day” interested students of all ages and their parents have the chance to meet with Service Academy representatives to learn more about the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Coast Guard Academy, known collectively as the U.S. Service Academies.

By attending a U.S. Service Academy, young men and women have the opportunity to serve their country while improving all facets of their character through a rigorous scholastic curriculum and a disciplined moral and physical regimen. Competition for entry into a Service Academy is high, and nominees are chosen based on several factors including character, leadership, academic excellence, physical aptitude, and extracurricular activities.

Any high school student who is interested in learning more about attending a U.S. Service Academy is encouraged to attend “Academy Day” and should RSVP at https://massie.house.gov/forms/form/default.aspx?ID=2970

Registration will be 10-11 a.m.

The Marriott is located at 2395 Progress Drive, Hebron.

For more information, contact Representative Massie’s NKY District Office by calling 859-426-0080.