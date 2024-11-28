Thursday, November 28, 2024
News

Day 12: Jerry Hay

Day 14: Fred Wiesener

The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Boat Club and Lions Club respond to filed motion to dismiss complaint

Two arrested in connection with fatal collision

McHughs muse over their Broomsticks theatre debut

Fields attends first court appearance in RC murder case

Robertson County Class of 2025 complete milestone

This previously ran photo was mislabeled as Rowan County when it should have read Robertson County.

Boat Club and Lions Club respond to filed motion to dismiss complaint

RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Boat Club and Ripley Lions Club have asked the Brown County Court not to dismiss their complaint against the Village of Ripley in a recent filing.

Two arrested in connection with fatal collision

A fatal traffic collision in Maysville is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Post 8.

The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

McHughs muse over their Broomsticks theatre debut

When Sean McHugh and Katie McHugh Parker were approached about the Maysville Children’s Theatre performing a play based on their book Broomsticks: Once Upon a Maysville Moon, they were shocked and in awe.

Fields attends first court appearance in RC murder case

EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION

Complaint filed in court against The Village of Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio — A complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief over property was recently filed by the Ripley Boat Club and the Ripley Lions Club against The Village of Ripley.

Day 12: Jerry Hay

The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

