The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 19 of the series.

Kristy Allison, a Mount Olivet resident, is co-owner of The Barn on Memory Layne and has a background in studio art from Transylvania. The venue hosts weddings and other events and often features her handmade greenery arrangements such as greenery wreaths, swags and wedding florals.

Allison explained that it was no wonder she started creating things when she thought back to her family.

“I get it honest. My Uncle Johnny was a florist before he passed. My mom is so creative,” said Allison.

She went on to say that her mother always encouraged her creativity and both parents have encouraged her passion for using her talents to bring the community together.

She stated that one year for Thanksgiving her mother carved out individual pumpkins and then served soup out of them. Allison joked that she and her family are a bit “extra.”

She has been working with greenery for a long time with her mom when they would decorate for the holidays but she has been doing it on her own and teaching classes about it for four years now.

Allison noted that she did not do classes this year due to sickness and taking on a new job but she hopes to bring the events back next year and even hopes to extend the classes to include other arts.

“I would love to do more events in the future. Live greenery classes, floral classes, paint classes,” said Allison.

In addition to classes, Allison hosts an annual Christmas at the Barn event where other artists and business owners can come together to showcase their talents.

Allison said that she has always shown an interest in art.

“Art has always been a guiding force in my life. My passion for art and community led me to various roles, including being an art director for a brain injury rehab company, a visual manager at a furniture company, and an English teacher. These experiences have shown me the power of art to bring people together and inspire joy,” said Allison. “Additionally, co-owning The Barn on Memory Layne and hosting weddings has allowed me to make people’s dreams and visions come true.”

Allison noted that her talent makes her feel fulfilled and connected.

“Seeing people come together to appreciate and support each other’s work brings me immense joy and satisfaction. Art and events have the power to unite, and being a catalyst for that unity is incredibly rewarding,” Allison expressed.

Anyone interested in learning more about Allison and her many talents can connect with her on social media through The Barn on Memory Layne’s Facebook page, her personal account, or The Robertson County Tourism page.