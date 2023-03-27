A safety improvement project on Kentucky 8will begin on Monday, April 17, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

THe project on the highway also known as the Mary Ingles Highway West, will include a point from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of Kentucky 19 near Augusta in Bracken County (from mile points 3.59 to 13.95)

The project includes drainage pipe repairs, ditching, slide repair, base pavement repair, cross slope corrections, resurfacing operations and replacing signage. Over the next several months these operations will be taking place at various times.

Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. Corresponding construction signage was placed throughout the project area yesterday ahead of the scheduled work.

KYTC District 6 social media accounts and website will be updated as updates are received from project personnel. The public will also be notified in advance by message boards of potential traffic impacts.

Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone.

The $4 million project was awarded to Eaton Asphalt of Walton. The project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.