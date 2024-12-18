The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 17 of the series.

Barbara Zweigart is a vocal performer and participates in musical theatre. She began singing at three years old.

“My father was a pastor and I sang my first solo in his church when I was three years old,” said Zweigart.

As she got older, she continued to sing.

“Then when I was 10 a mutual friend was the musical director for a theater production of ‘The Sound of Music’ and suggested that I audition,” explained Zweigart. “I was cast as one of the Von Trapp children and was instantly bitten by the bug.”

Zweigart went on to say that after these experiences she knew that she wanted to continue pursuing her talents.

She noted that she feels very comfortable on stage.

“Part of the attraction and interest in this field was because being on stage is where I am most comfortable with myself. The ability to touch someone – even if it’s just one person – through music is a wonderful thing,” Zweigart explained.

Zweigart stated that her years of performing and teaching have allowed her to mentor, teach and direct many young people.

“To be part of the way the arts and performance can shape and influence the lives of the young men and women that I’ve been fortunate enough to work with, is an absolute blessing.”

Zweigart said that anyone willing to learn more about her or her talent is welcome to personally reach out to her.

“I would be more than happy to discuss voice, stage performance, acting, or choreography with anyone that is interested. In addition to performing, I teach private voice lessons at my home and also am the vocal instructor for a music scholarship program offered through my church at Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church,” Zweigart concluded.

Zweigart is originally from Flemingsburg but has resided in Mason County for more than 30 years.