The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 15 of the series.

Gordon Jones of Maysville is an author, pastor and teacher.

Jones has written autobiographies, historical books, technical books, murder mysteries and children’s books.

He stated that he has been writing for a long time but only started writing books recently.

“I have been writing letters to prisoners and the downtrodden for years. I have written poems and a Christmas play. However, my first of four books was written in 2022 and I have no rear-view mirror,” said Jones.

He explained that he has always loved to read although few in his family felt the same way.

“I had great English teachers and read many of the classics when I was a teenager and also read all of the Sherlock Holmes books written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle,” said Jones. “I was the villain in the Maysville High School senior play. My family is also full of storytellers. I believe all these experiences led me to write.”

Jones noted that writing gives him to opportunity to express his feelings. He refers to writing as “very cathartic” and explained that it has helped him to “recover from early family issues and loss in my early life.”

“My ultimate goal would be to show people what matters most in life,” explained Jones.

To find out more about Jones’s craft, he stated to simply reach out to him personally.

He included that his books are available for purchase from Christian Treasures, Kenton Stories, Sprinkles of Hope, Amazon, Barnes and Noble or they can be checked out at the library.

Jones was born and raised in Maysville. In his early life, he attended Maysville High School and later attended the University of Kentucky. Jones taught at the Maysville Community and Technical College for 13 years and is also the pastor at Shepherd’s House Church.

Jones’ books include Divinely Encountered, The Son Also Rises, WWII: The Fighting Faris Family, and Power In The Clouds.

Additionally, he is in the process of writing Ghosts In The Sky, Murder On Market Street and The Lonely Christmas Tree.