The annual Battle of the Bluegrass will commence in Rupp Arena at the rather odd starting time of 5:15 p.m. this evening, and this year’s edition features several new storylines.

Although both fanbases may shudder to think that the two have any resemblance whatsoever, there are a few similarities when you take a glance at the respective programs heading into the grudge match. First off, of course, both Kentucky and Louisville have new head coaches leading the Wildcats and Cardinals this season, with Mark Pope taking over at UK, and Pat Kelsey the new bench boss at UofL. The young and uber-enthusiastic coaches favor offenses that feature what some refer to as “modern basketball” by launching as many three-pointers as possible, with the goal being at least 30-35 attempts per game.

Neither team has exactly scorched the nets thus far in the early season, but you can rest assured that will not deter them from attempting even more shots from deep. The Cardinals (6-4) take better than half their shots from behind the arc, but the problem is that they’re converting just 27% of their threes. Kentucky has endured a recent slump from long range, and the Cats are making just 35.5 % overall during their 9-1 start.

Another similarity of the two programs is the roster overhaul that has taken place with both teams this season. There was really no other choice for either school; the entire UK roster departed, and nearly everyone at UofL left as well.

An early season issue for both teams has been the injury bug, making that yet another similarity. It has been more

pronounced for Louisville, which lost starting forward Aboucar Traiore due to a broken left arm he suffered in practice, and is not slated to be back until January. Then backup point guard Koren Johnson was lost for the season to undergo shoulder surgery. The biggest loss occurred in a Battle 4 Atlantis title game matchup with Oklahoma when the team’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, Kasean Pryor, tore his left ACL early in the second half, ending his season prematurely.

Kentucky has been playing without starting point guard Lamont Butler in recent games before his backup, Kerr Kriisa, went down with an ankle injury, leaving Pope to improvise at the all-important position. Jaxson Robinson has been utilized at times at the point but he’s more of a wing player, and freshman Travis Perry is not quite ready to assume the role.

The Cats are hopeful Butler will be back for the Louisville game, but it remains to be seen how many minutes he will be able to play. The San Diego State transfer will be counted upon to slow down a Wisconsin transfer, Chucky Hepburn, in what may be the most critical individual matchup of the game. Hepburn leads the Cards with 14.1 points and nearly five assists per game, and he and Butler make their respective teams go with their leadership and heady play at the point.

Kentucky appears to have a slight edge depth-wise going into the game, due to the Louisville injuries, but several other Cardinals will be playing integral roles as the visitors try to end the recent dominance in the series enjoyed by the Cats. UK has won 13 of the last 16 matchups, including a 95-76 win at Louisville last year. As of this writing on Friday morning, there is no line set for tonight’s game, but it will likely be about five or

six points is my best guess. The injury factor — and how much Butler will play — is likely the reason for the delay in setting the odds.

Whatever Las Vegas says about the game, it’s a certainty that it will be hotly contested and the Rupp crowd will be raucous. Even though it is a timeworn cliché, it remains true that the records can be tossed out the window when it comes to rivalry confrontations. Oftentimes, an unsung hero will emerge when the Cats and Cards do battle as well. It could be a player who comes off the bench and gives his team an unexpected boost.

Whether you’re wearing Wildcat blue or sporting Cardinal red, you’re hoping that player is on your team.

**********

NO LOVE LOST IN CINCY BLOODBATH – Another huge rivalry game is being held about 70 miles up the road. That’s where the Cincinnati Bearcats will be looking to snap a five-game Xavier winning streak on its home court in the 92nd edition of the Crosstown Shootout. The two schools, separated by just three miles, will get things underway in Fifth Third Arena at 2 p.m.

In this writer’s humble opinion, it is practically a criminal offense that ESPN is not showing one of the most intensely played college basketball rivalry games on one of its network outlets. The game will be available to stream on its streaming service, ESPN+, which is ludicrous for a game of this magnitude.

UC fans are understandably anxious to end the recent dominance enjoyed by the Musketeers, and on paper, it says this is the year that occurs. As we know all too well, that kind of thinking can be dangerous, especially if it gets into the minds of

the combatants, and they take their opponent a bit too lightly. That isn’t likely to happen, with the intensity always on display from Cincinnati coach Wes Miller and Xavier coach Sean Miller. There can be no doubt that the UC head man wants this game badly after falling to the Muskies in his first three tries since arriving on the Clifton campus. He has the 22nd-ranked Bearcats off to a 7-1 start, with the lone defeat coming on the road to Villanova.

On the other hand, Xavier’s Sean Miller (5-2 in the shootout) is still looking for consistency with his group. The Musketeers are 6-2 on the season and annihilated outmanned Morgan State 119-58 in its most recent outing on Tuesday. They have lost to Michigan (78-53) in a tournament game in Florida and dropped a close road game (76-72) at TCU.

Look for the Bearcats to try to speed things up and force the Muskies into some turnovers, and get Simas Lukosius and Dan Skillings Jr. going offensively. Xavier will be looking to 6-foot-9 senior forward Zach Freemantle and Indiana State transfer Ryan Conwell to lead an inside-outside game to upend UC on its home court.

Both teams have challenging conference slates down the road – UC in the Big 12 and XU in the Big East – but this afternoon, both teams will be hyper-focused on being the champions of the Queen City.

**********

“We all know that it’s a really big game. It’s something that we’ve all been waiting for, and I’m super excited that it’s finally here because it’s something that I definitely want to be a part

of, so I think it’s going to be history in the making for sure.” – Mark Pope, on the UK-UofL rivalry renewal this evening

**********

