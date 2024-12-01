MT. OLIVET — The Robertson County School JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school on Nov. 4.

JAG Specialist Kristy Allison, recently switched roles from Robertson County High School English Teacher to the JAG Specialist position.

“I am thrilled to step into the role of JAG Specialist at Robertson County School. This program is going to be a game-changer for our students, providing them with incredible opportunities for growth and success,” stated Allison. “We have ambitious plans to collaborate with TENCO and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District, bringing a wealth of resources and opportunities to our kids. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter future.”

Allison noted that this class helps teach students how to turn their passions into a future career and what steps to take to get there.

“They learn how to apply for positions, get positions, and keep them. So they’re learning interpersonal skills, time management, …basically they’re learning to be highly functioning members of society that are successful,” stated Allison. “They’re also learning the importance of civic engagement/service learning. It’s important to teach students how to be involved in their communities.”

Allison expressed her gratitude for all the individuals who helped to make the ribbon cutting a reality.

“A heartfelt thank you to Superintendent Holbrook and all those involved for recognizing the need for JAG and making it happen. Principal Gay, thank you for opening the ceremony so beautifully. Gaina Compton, JAG KY Support Specialist Manager, your words were motivating,” stated Allison.

Allison went on to thank Menifee County JAG Specialist Adam Adkins and his JAG students. She noted that he and his students’ testimonials were powerful and showed how JAG can impact students’ lives.

“We were thrilled to have community members like Eugonda Fryman (APRN, CDCES, Family Health Nurse Practitioner and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist with Primary Plus), Jason Butler (Recruiting Coordinator with MCTC), and Karla Allison and Bobbie Collins (RCS retired educators) join us,” said Allison.

The public is encouraged to take part in the program in an effort to continue to encourage students.

Allison listed a few examples of ways the public can get involved;

“They can come speak to the class, they can donate goods, services, or monetarily. They can host us coming to them for a field trip. They can connect with us for a future co-op or internship opportunities. Really the sky is the limit,” Allison said.

As an example, Allison mentioned she recently was provided with a Grit Guide for Teens workbook for every JAG student. She insisted that these workbooks are the best guide for teaching resilience while getting families involved.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the JAG program can get in touch with Allison via email at Kristy.allison@robertson.kyschools.us, by calling the school at 606-724-5421 or contacting her directly at 606-584-8708.

Allison noted that she is excited stepping into this role.

“Feeling beyond blessed to serve as the RCS JAG Specialist and be part of such an empowering program,” said Allison. “Together, we’re making a difference.“