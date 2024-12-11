The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 16 of the series.

Teresa Arn, a native of Maysville and now residing in Germantown, has been making wreaths and decorating for over 10 years.

When explaining how she got interested in it Arn expressed that it is a hobby of hers and she gets a warm feeling in her heart when seeing people’s faces when they’re surprised and love the wreaths.

“I love seeing people enjoy them as I do making them. I make them and design them as I would want to hang on my door,” Arn said.

She noted that she loves to see people “pleased and ecstatic” when they see their wreath for the first time.

“Gives me warmth to my heart. We have so much hardship in this world, and a little bit of joy seeing a smile is so exciting to me, especially on something you had designed for them,” Arn stated.

Arn explained that making wreaths takes patience.

“Patience and enjoying seeing your product after it is finished and if it’s not what you had in mind you do it all over again. Which I have. Having some imaginary pictures in your mind and having a revealing natural creative skill helps a lot,” Arn said.

Individuals who would like to learn more about Arn’s wreaths can visit her Facebook page “Teresa’s Crafts”.