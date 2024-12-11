Mason County senior Cray Fite has committed to Shelton State Community College, to continue his baseball and academic careers.

Fite began his baseball career with the Royals his freshman year, in 2022. That year, he saw 31 games as a hitter, and picked up 31 hits across 90 at-bats for a .344 batting average. He also scored 24 runs for Mason County, and batted in 26, walking 15 times and striking out just 27. On the mound that year, Fite threw in seven games, for 23.2 innings, striking out 20 and allowing 16 runs, ending his freshman year with a 3.25 ERA.

His sophomore year in 2023, Fite saw 100 at-bats, picking up 30 hits for an even .300 batting average. That year he made it home 23 times, batting in 26 for the Royals, with just 19 strikeouts on the season. As a pitcher he saw 10 games, pitching 38 innings. That year he gave up 39 hits and 18 runs, and ended his second season with a 2.73 ERA.

Last year, Fite was a crucial element in Mason County’s historic run through the 10th region baseball tournament, helping his team come away with their first 10th region championship since 1994.

At the end of the 2024 season, Fite was the Royals’ strongest hitter, picking up 46 hits across 116 at-bats for a .397 batting average. He ended the season with a career high 33 runs, batting in 42 for the Royals, with just 16 strikeouts, 11 base-on-balls, and five hit-by-pitches. Fite was also Mason County’s second strongest pitcher last season, throwing in 57.1 innings for Mason County across nine games. He allowed 42 hits and 29 runs, 21 earned. He also picked up 41 strikeouts, with an ERA of 2.56 on the season.

He was the team’s sole pitcher in the 2024 10th region championship game, throwing all seven innings, allowing just four hits and no runs that game. In the batters box, he picked up one hit, and two RBI’s, helping secure Mason County’s 8-0 win over Bourbon County.

Throughout his high-school career so far, Fite has picked up a career batting average of .350, and a career ERA of 3.55, making him one of Mason County’s strongest both on the mound and in the batters-box. Looking ahead to his final season with the Mason County Royals, Fite is excited to continue playing baseball at the high-school level, as he looks to end his career with even stronger stats offensively and defensively.

Come the 2026 baseball season, Fite will see his first collegiate baseball game, where he looks to become as valuable an asset to the Buccaneers.