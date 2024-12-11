While this has been the most disappointing season of my lifetime, Ja’Marr is putting up possibly the best season by a wide receiver in the history of football. He is the best wide receiver of my lifetime and by the “eye test,” he is the best wide receiver I’ve ever watched. I can’t think of a wide receiver in history that I would take in place of him on this roster. Just how good of a season is Ja’Marr having? Let’s dive in:

· Chase now has 3 games this season with 10+ receptions, 175 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. No other player in NFL history has had more than one in a season.

· Ja’Marr leads the league in receptions, yards, receiving touchdowns, YAC, and first downs. One of One, period. Forget the Triple Crown, he might take the Quintuple Crown.

· Against the Cowboys, Ja’Marr had 14 catches, 177 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Sorry Justin Jefferson, but the numbers Ja’Marr puts up week in and week out solidify him as the best wide receiver to step on the turf week after week. Of course, having Joe Burrow to throw to him instead of Sam Darnold helps.

· At just 24 years young, Ja’Marr has a 266 yard game, 264 yard game, 201 yard game, 193 yard game, and 192 yard game. He’s putting up numbers like a Varsity player showing up for Upward flag football.

· Do a comparison of Ja’Marr Chase head-to-head against your favorite wide receiver and I can promise you that Ja’Marr has better numbers.

Reds Rumors

There are many names on the Reds Rumors Watch List that have certainly caught the eyes of many fans. Reportedly, Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas have been players of interest for the Reds, which would require a blockbuster trade. Garrett Crochet is also on the watch list to bolster this Reds rotation even further, yet I would be surprised to see it after the Singer acquisition. Jesse Winker has been a name many believe could end up back in Cincinnati as a platoon DH.

As winter meetings plan to begin, there are many trade possibilities and free agents left on the board, and Cincinnati will need to take advantage of wise additions to this team to truly be a contender in their division. Nick Krall has consistently noted that he is looking to “add hitters” and “acquire the best they can get” despite positioning. With the uncertainty of Marte, Candelario, Encarnacion-Strand, and others progressing, bats are needed to improve this team, not to mention the less than stellar outfield corners. Give Francona the personnel and let him change the culture in Cincinnati.