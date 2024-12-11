You may think I’m stupid for even attempting to begin today’s piece with the above headline taken from the film Forrest Gump. That’s quite alright; Lord knows I have made more than a few stupid decisions in my life. This idea may be considered another one, but try to hear me out.

Stupid was the first word that popped into my brain when the Michigan football team tried to plant a school flag at midfield at Ohio Stadium following its improbable upset win over the Buckeyes. The same scenario has occurred at other venues as well, and in my humble opinion, it’s far from an intelligent decision. The retaliation from angered Ohio State players is understandable, but the entire situation was completely unnecessary, classless, and yes, stupid.

At the risk of coming off as an old fogey, another stupid move made far too often in college athletics is storming the field or court of play following an unexpected win. Eventually, serious injuries are going to occur to innocent people who are in the wrong place at the wrong time.

While we’re on the subject of stupid, how about MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s most recent ridiculous idea?

If you haven’t heard, the gimmicky Manfred has proposed is something called the “Golden At Bat” rule. The rule would allow teams to pick one spot per game in which their best hitter could pop into the batter’s box regardless of what the lineup says. Coming up with such a silly notion approaches the ultimate in stupidity. The idea is even more stupid than his “ghost runner” on second base beginning in extra-inning games rule that he brought to MLB several years ago.

One more stupid sports item on my mind lately is the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll. The stupidity level doesn’t rise to the level of the aforementioned examples, but you have to wonder what some of these voters are thinking when they turn in their weekly ballots.

I realize the poll is, for the most part, meaningless, and serves its purpose for folks to argue about where the teams are placed. This week’s stupid example is having 7-2 Duke ranked fourth, and Kentucky (8-1) one spot below the Blue Devils, despite the Cats knocking off Duke earlier in the season.

**********

COMEBACK CATS, PART II – The 1997-1998 Kentucky Wildcats earned the nickname “Comeback Cats” while on their way to winning what many considered an unlikely run to a national championship. This year’s group is

doing a pretty fair job of emulating that team in the still early season.

The latest comeback was improbable and completely unexpected, when coach Mark Pope and his resilient bunch of Wildcats stormed back from a 16-point halftime deficit to catch and pass Gonzaga in Seattle on Saturday night.

Clutch performances in the second half from Jaxson Robinson and Andrew Carr led the resurgent Cats to the overtime triumph. The Zags were on the verge of achieving a blowout win after leading 50-34 at the break, and confounding the UK defense in the process.

Not so fast, my friend.

After Pope made a few halftime adjustments, including going to a 1-3-1 zone, Kentucky steadily seized momentum and eventually clawed their way back, and held off the Bulldogs in the extra session.

The game, which resembled something we may see in March, featured a little bit of everything. There were outstanding plays from both teams, and huge shots made at key moments, especially by Robinson, who was used at the point when back-up Kerr Kriisa went down with an ankle injury after tossing in eight points and dishing out four assists. Kriisa, who was in the starting lineup due to an injury to starting point guard Lamont Butler, is expected to be out for several weeks.

Along with the contributions from Carr (19 points, seven rebounds) and Robinson (18 points, five assists), several other Cats stepped up to erase the 18-point second half deficit. Otega Oweh and Amari Williams dropped in 13 and 12 points respectively, and Brandon Garrison played an outstanding 17 minutes off the bench (with the exception of three turnovers.) The 6-foot-10 Oklahoma State transfer scored 10 key points and grabbed a team-high nine boards.

After tonight’s expected cakewalk against 2-8 Colgate – in Rupp Arena, the Battle of the Bluegrass looms early Saturday evening. Kentucky will be hosting the Louisville Cardinals in the annual grudge match. The Cats are hoping to have Butler back and ready to play against the Cards in what should be an intensely played and entertaining affair. We’ll have more to say about that one in the Saturday column.

**********

BENGALS (FINALLY) CATCH A BREAK – It has been well documented that this year’s Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been blessed by the football gods.

Perhaps that is taking a turn for the better following the team’s fortuitous 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. In what looked to be another one-score defeat after the Cowboys blocked a Ryan Rehkow punt late in the game, good fortune at last

smiled upon the Men in Stripes. Former Bengal Nick Vigil appeared to be the hero for Dallas after he blocked the punt, but the Cowboys’ Amani Oruwariye did the visitors a huge favor by trying to field the carom, but he fumbled it away, resulting in a Cincinnati recovery to set up quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense.

Joe B and Ja’Marr Chase did the rest, when the LSU connection did its thing. Chase broke away for a 40-yard touchdown reception with 1:01 left, and the Bengals were able to celebrate with a rare win in Big D. As usual, the pair put up ridiculous numbers, with Burrow going 33-of-44 through the air for 369 yards and three scores, while the smiling Chase caught 14 passes for 177 yards and two TDs.

The Who Deys improved to 5-8 on the season and still need at least a couple of miracles to earn a postseason bid, but it was a fun night in Jerry World for a team that hasn’t had much fun (or gotten many breaks) this year.

**********

FELDHAUS OFF TO GOOD START – Former Mason County forward Jake Feldhaus is apparently finding his new home in Richmond to his liking. Madison Central is off to a 3-0 start in the early going, and Feldhaus, who is now playing for his uncle, longtime Indians head coach Allen Feldhaus Jr., is adapting quite well to his new surroundings.

The 6-foot-5 junior is averaging 17.7 points and a team-leading 14 rebounds per game, and collected 19 boards in the team’s most recent win, a 67-58 victory over Corbin on Saturday. The Indians opened with a 65-57 win at Pulaski County before an 88-49 thrashing of Lafayette. Junior Luke Asher leads Madison Central in scoring at 22.7 per outing.

The 11th Region team faced their biggest test of the young season in Winchester on Tuesday evening, after this was written. They faced another 3-0 squad and the consensus team to beat in the 10th Region, George Rogers Clark. The Cardinals opened with home victories over Nicholas County (89-67) and Campbell County (59-42) before a 77-53 win on the road at Pendleton County on Saturday. GRC is led by junior Malachi Ashford and sophomore Montez Gay, who are scoring 16.3 and 15 points per game, respectively.

**********

“I’ll call somebody ‘dumb’ or ‘stupid’ if they make a dumb or stupid play. I don’t know any other word for it, and if they don’t like the word, that’s too bad.” – Bill Parcells

********** “I may be dumb, but I’m not stupid.” – Terry Bradshaw

********** “He was endowed with a stupidity which by the least

little stretch would go around the globe four times and tie.” – Mark Twain