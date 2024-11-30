AUGUSTA — A local educator received an award of completion for a Marine Educator Workshop she was selected for.

Autumn Bishop, the GEAR UP Kentucky District Program Manager and Student Family Services Specialist at Augusta Independent was chosen to participate in the Marine Educator Workshop during the summer.

She was one of 36 educators who were selected from the Louisville/Columbus region for the workshop at Parris Island, S.C.

Bishop stated the process began with an application that those interested could answer questions “to gain a better understanding of why they want to participate.”

She noted that applications were screened and the Marine Officer from a recruiting station in Louisville called those selected.

Activities included in the workshop according to Bishop were a rappelling tower, confidence course, rifle training and range time.

“You think of what you see in movies about drill instructors screaming orders the intensity is very real. I was nervous, but it’s crucial to be well-informed about all the paths I discuss with my students, whether they choose college, workforce or military service,” Bishop stated.

She expressed that there were a few favorite moments from the workshop.

“A few of my favorite moments were eating lunch with a new recruit who was in the first few weeks of boot camp training. When asked about what kept him going, he fought back tears saying he had to make his family proud,” Bishop said.

According to Bishop, another favorite moment of the workshop was the rappel tower.

“It is a three-story high platform that recruits are tied into a harness and walk themselves down the side. I am not scared of heights but when I had to lean backwards over the edge to let the rope slack catch me, I was terrified,” Bishop explained.

She further explained how she felt an obligation to go through each obstacle.

“All activities are voluntary for educators; however, I felt an obligation to put myself through each obstacle so I could truly experience a glimpse into what recruits go through,” Bishop said.

During the last two days there was a Family Day and Graduation and Bishop expressed that they “were some of the most powerful moments.”

“You get to see these young adults, some of which who are fresh out of high school, accomplish a monumental milestone. It truly pulls your emotions when families line the streets and cheer on Parris Island as new Marines participate in one last physical fitness session known as the Motivational (MOTO) Run which is a four-mile course,” Bishop stated.

She explained that during the Family Day Ceremony families of Marines will “rush from the stands” to see them after 13 weeks.

“A couple of us educators went to the tent set up for recruits who did not have family present just so we could provide support, encouragement and recognize the strength. We wanted them to know that they were loved even by educators who they had never met before,” Bishop said.

According to Bishop, the Marine Educator Workshop is a worthwhile experience to gain an understanding of the life of a Marine recruit.

“I work with high school students every day advising them on how to pursue their future so it is important to me to be as informed as I can within my role to have knowledge of the military – even if that means going to Marine Corps boot camp lite,” Bishop expressed.

She further explained that during the workshop;

“We went into great detail about how to quality as a recruit and the benefits of joining from medical care to educational/scholarship opportunities through the GI Bill. I now feel better equipped to talk about military service with my students and share my experience with them that if Mrs. Bishop can rappel down a three-story tower, they can too,” Bishop said.

According to Bishop, she would apply every year if she could and she loved the experience.

“My goal now is to attend every educator workshop offered by each branch. I just put in my application for the Army Educatory Workshop next summer,” Bishop stated.