Petey has a thousand-watt smile that will melt your heart! He is very gentle, has interacted well with children of all ages, and gets along well with other dogs. Petey does pull on a leash and needs an Easy-Walk-style harness. He hasn’t met a person he does not like and is very friendly and sweet. He likes to hold hands with people! Petey is also intelligent and already knows a few commands, like “sit” and “paw.” He keeps his kennel clean and should do well with housetraining.

Lila is a gorgeous, purebred Alaskan Malamute. She is also very gentle and good with children of all ages. This girl gets along with other dogs well and is very friendly with people. Lila will give hugs to people! She is easy to walk on a leash and responds well to her handler. Lila keeps her kennel tidy and should be easily housetrained.

Lila and Petey came from the same home, where they lived on a chain. Their owners moved and could not take them. Now, these fantastic dogs are available for new homes. They deserve to be loved and treated as family! If you can provide that for them, scan the QR code beside their pictures and apply to adopt them now!

It is a myth that dogs can tolerate cold temperatures because they have fur. According to PetMD.com, temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit are dangerous for older dogs, puppies, and dogs with thin coats. Temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to hypothermia and/or frostbite in any dog breed, regardless of the thickness of their coat. Older dogs, puppies, and those with thin coats should be indoors if the temperature is below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you absolutely cannot bring your dog inside when it is cold, it is vital to insulate their dog house with straw and face the opening away from the wind. Mason County residents may obtain straw for outdoor dog and cat houses at Mason County Animal Shelter. If you see an

outdoor dog that does not have adequate shelter during cold temperatures, contact Mason County Animal Control at 606-564-6067. The Animal Control Officer will work with the owners to ensure the dog is safe.

Upcoming Events:

· Saturday, 1/11/2025 – 12 PM to 3 PM– Shelter Dog Meet and Greet at Hemingway’s Bourbon and Coffee, 10 E. 2nd Street, Maysville, KY 41056.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in

many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.