Indictments were recently handed down from the Mason County Circuit Court.

Indictments stated that David Allen Gray allegedly committed the offense of rape in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12. According to indictments, the incident allegedly occurred between Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, 2024.

Count two was sexual abuse in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12. The events were listed in the indictments as having allegedly occurred from July 1-Oct. 13, 2024.

The third count was listed as sodomy in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12 which allegedly occurred between May 19-Oct. 13, 2024.

Counts four, five, and six were classified as rape in the first degree with a victim under 12 years of age.

Count four was said to have allegedly occurred between Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, 2024, count five between March 4, 2022 and March 4, 2023, and the final count on March 7, 2021.

A warrant of arrest on the indictment was signed by the judge along with a bond amount of $1 million.

Defendant Chelsey D. Johnston was charged with theft by failure to make the required disposition of property over $1,000-$10,000.

Indictments stated that Johnston “unlawfully obtained $2,050 from D.L. and other individuals with the known legal obligation that she would arrange and organize a bus trip to New York City with those proceeds and then dealt with that money as her own and failed to make the required disposition.”

A warrant of arrest on the indictment was signed by the judge and a bond was set for $2,500.

Joseph Allen Puckett was indicted for alleged burglary in the first degree with “the intent to commit a crime he knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building, and when in effecting entry or while in the building or in the immediate flight therefrom he or another participant in the crime was armed with a deadly weapon.”

Count charged Puckett with allegedly being a persistent felony offender in the first degree while over the age of 21.

A warrant of arrest on the indictment was signed by the judge and a bond of $10,000 was issued.

The final indictment was handed down upon David Lee Strange.

Strange was indicted in count one for alleged burglary in the first degree. Indictments stated that Strange, “knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building on Rogers Road, and when in effecting entry or while in the building or in the immediate flight therefrom he or another participant in the crime was armed with a deadly weapon.”

In count two of the indictment, Strange was charged with allegedly being a persistent felony offender in the first degree when being more than 21 years of age.

A warrant of arrest on the indictment was signed by the judge and a bond of $10,000 was issued.