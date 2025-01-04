We can only hope the 1987 song referenced in the above headline from Athens, Ga. rockers R.E.M. isn’t coming true anytime soon. However, upon hearing the dire predictions of the winter weather about to invade our corner of the universe, you might start to wonder if our demise may be just around the corner.

A few readers already know this guy is not a fan of cold weather, snow, frigid winds, ice, or anything else that involves temperatures below, oh, say, 40 or 50 degrees. To make matters even worse, we get to hear all of the doom and gloom phrases that quickly describe what may be heading our way in vivid detail; you know the ones:

Polar vortex.

Arctic blast.

Frigid air mass.

Bone-chilling cold

Bitter freeze.

And perhaps the worst one of all, which is simply termed an ice storm, which can result in a serious situation and something none of us ever need or desire.

I have a single word that describes all of the above quite well. Yuck.

As this diatribe is being written on Friday morning, the weather folks are still trying to figure out just how much snow, ice, freezing rain, sleet, and whatever else can fall from the sky will ruin our lives in the coming days. One thing is certain: if you don’t have enough milk, bread and toilet paper in the house,

you may be running out of time to make those all-important purchases. Same goes for shovels, salt, scrapers and the like.

If you’ve been around a while (like yours truly) you’ve experienced the brutality of awful winter weather sometime in the past, but in recent years, we haven’t had to deal with it too often. This particular winter blast may come as a bit of a shock to the system, especially with temperatures expected to plummet next week.

Here’s hoping you get through this miserable stretch of frigid weather without too much angst and suffering, and just think, Opening Day for Major League Baseball is “only” 82 days away.

***************

LAST CHANCE FOR FADING PLAYOFF HOPES – For at least the fifth time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals are faced with a “must-win” game.

The final regular season clash features the Men in Stripes visiting longtime division rival Pittsburgh this evening, and needing a win just to keep their dwindling postseason hopes alive.

Even with a win over the Steelers, Cincy still needs help from a couple of teams whose starting quarterbacks don’t strike fear into the hearts of anyone. They would be the oft-injured Carson Wentz, for Kansas City as the JV version of the Chiefs head to Denver, and the controversial and increasingly unpopular Aaron Rodgers, who could be making the final appearance of his career against the Miami Dolphins in New Jersey for the 4-12 New York Jets. If the Bengals get the needed victory in the Steel City, Who Dey Nation will be pulling hard for Wentz and

Rodgers to do the improbable, and frankly, I find it difficult to see all three scenarios working out for Cincinnati to advance.

Winning in Pittsburgh is never easy, even though Mike Tomlin’s troops don’t appear to have the firepower to keep up with the Bengals’ offensive attack. It remains uncertain whether or not Chase Brown will be suiting up for Cincinnati, and the second-year running back has been a key performer all season long. It is also questionable how effective Tee Higgins will be, but he put together a spectacular performance last week in the 30-24 win over the Broncos while battling injuries to both his knee and ankle.

The other side of the ball is where the problems begin for the visitors, who had a difficult time containing quarterback Russell Wilson when the teams squared off in Cincinnati in Week 11, a 44-38 Steelers win. The porous Bengals defense made Wilson look like a Hall of Famer when he completed 29-of-38 pass attempts for 414 yards and three scores in the shootout.

This time around, this one could be a low-scoring affair played in cold, windy conditions, which may also play into Pittsburgh’s hands. Turnovers and special teams – Bengals fans are likely hoping it doesn’t come down to a Cade York field goal attempt — could play a significant role as well, which is often the case when these teams match up.

The X Factor for Cincinnati’s hopes, as always, is quarterback Joe Burrow, who is playing the best football of his career, and he’s proving to be the de facto leader of the squad as well. Burrow’s remarkable play has spearheaded the team’s current four-game winning streak, and as long as he’s a Bengal, the

team has a legit shot at accomplishing great things in the future.

The question remains however for this season.

Is it too little, too late?

***************

CATS HOST UNBEATEN GATORS – This morning (!) at Rupp Arena, the Southeastern Conference basketball season opens with a bang. With 10 SEC teams ranked in the AP Poll, this is one of the most highly anticipated conference seasons ever, and it promises to be the most competitive in league history.

The 11 a.m. tip in Lexington features the 13-0 and 6th-ranked Florida Gators against the 11-2 and 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The last time Florida ventured to Rupp, they returned to Gainesville with a 94-91 overtime victory, only the 12th road win in 66 visits to the Commonwealth.

Several key players from that team returns as well, led by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who tossed in 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, in last year’s Florida win. He’s averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game, but he’s not the Gators’ lone offensive weapon. Alijah Martin, a grad transfer from Florida Atlantic where he scored 1,476 points, is averaging 15.2 ppg, senior guard Will Richard is tossing in 14.2, and 6-foot-11 sophomore Alex Condon, adds 11.2 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds to the mix.

The game marks UK coach Mark Pope’s first foray into SEC play, and even though the game is tipping off just after breakfast for a lot of folks, expect the place to be rockin’. Both teams like to get up and down the floor, so there should be no shortage of

offensive fireworks, meaning the team that defends the best will emerge victorious in what could be a shootout.

***************

ONLY FOUR STILL STANDING – The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff has drawn more than its share of criticism, and there will likely be needed changes coming to the format perhaps as early as next year.

Even though some of the griping is understandable, this guy still believes the playoff is a good thing. Perhaps it should go to 16 teams in the future, which would eliminate the first-round byes, and the automatic conference champion bids need to disappear.

We will have much more to say about the matchups in next Wednesday’s column, but as of this moment, the Ohio State Buckeyes are a consensus pick to emerge as this year’s national champions. The Bucks are coming off a pair of eye-opening performances after throttling both Tennessee and Oregon, while their Cotton Bowl (and semifinal) opponent, Texas, escaped with an overtime win over a resilient Arizona State squad on New Year’s Night. The Longhorns will be playing fairly close to home on Friday in the battle of tradition-rich programs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

In the Orange Bowl, Notre Dame will likely be a slight favorite against Penn State, meaning we could have an interesting national championship battle in Atlanta on January 20. The Fighting Irish won a slugfest against Georgia, and it could be a similar type contest against the Nittany Lions in Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday.

***************

“It’s so cold, the ice feels warm compared to the air.” – former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee, on living in Vermont

***************

“A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” – Carl Reiner

***************

“Yes, the weather is bad, and if I were dealing in weather it is not the brand that I’d put up in cans for future use. No, it is the kind of weather I’d throw on the market and let it go for what it would fetch, and if it wouldn’t sell for anything. I would hunt up some lifelong enemy and present it to him.” – Mark Twain