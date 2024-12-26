The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 18 of the series.

Residing in Fleming County, Pamela McGlone the founder of Glass with Sass has been teaching and creating custom stained glass and mosaics for four years.

“I have always loved stained glass. In fact, I have many pieces from various artists that I have collected over the years. I decided one day to stretch out of my comfort zone, take a chance and just do it,” McGlone stated.

She recalled that she messed up her first piece which was a cross.

“I messed up several more after that. But I kept trying. I learned from my mistakes, made some changes and Glass with Sass was born,” McGlone said.

In the studio there are over 500 varying glass options including varying gradients, colors and textures according to McGlone.

She noted that each of those options has its own style and beauty “which brings a unique dimension to each piece we do.”

When asked how her talent makes her feel McGlone expressed, “Making custom stained glass pieces for our clients is very rewarding, especially when the pieces have a deep meaning behind them.”

Readers can find out more about McGlone and Sass with Glass through several ways including online at http://www.glasswithsass.com or the Facebook page @GlasswithSassKY and by calling 606-584-7385.

Upcoming class schedules will be located on the event calendar on the website and according to McGlone, she also travels to teach classes.