The Fleming County Lady Panthers took on the Boyd County Lady Lions Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon’s game was close one early on in the contest, with the Lady Panthers putting the first run up on the board with two outs down, with Ariana Adams scoring on a single line drive to right field from Mallory Price. Fleming County led 1-0 leading into the bottom of the first, and Boyd County was quick to respond.

The Lady Lions tied the game up in the bottom of the first, with a single from Sara Bays sending Jaycee Goad home to score. The game was tied 1-1 leading into the top of the second.

Neither teams offense was able to pull off any runs in the second inning, with both teams fielders working hard to get runners out before they made it home. The Lady Panthers would make two runs in the top of the third with a home run from Adams, sending herself and Sadie Price home to score.

Leading 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third, the Lady Panthers felt confident that they would be able to maintain control of the game for its continued duration. The Lady Lions however, were not about to let Fleming County run away with a win.

One again, the Lady Lions would tie the game up, 3-3 in the bottom of the third. After a double from Goad, and two walks from pitcher Abigail Ross to load the bases, the pressure was on for the Fleming County fielders. Ross would walk another batter, to send Goad home, scoring the Lady Lions second run of the game. The bases still loaded, Boyd County GRADE Makenna Mulhearn would hit a ground ball to first base, to send Bays home, tying the game 3-3.

Boyd County held the Lady Panthers to zero in the top of the fourth, and took control offensively when they took the plate. Grace Stephens made it to first base after an error from third baseman Makenna Stamm, and was sent home after a Elyn Simpkins hit a ground ball to the shortstop. The Lady Lions would gain two more runs this inning, pulling their lead up 6-3 heading into the top of the fifth.

Fleming County was now doing their best to stay in the game. With one out down, Mallory Price hit a hard fly ball into center field for a double, and made it home after a single from Maggie McGlone and an error from first baseman Sara Bays.

The Lady Lions led 6-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth, and the Lady Panthers were fighting to stay competitive. After holding Boyd County to zero in the fifth inning, and gaining another run in the top of the sixth, The Lady Panthers Thought they just might pull ahead of the Lady Lions.

Boyd County was not about to let that happen, however.

The Lady Lions exploded in the sixth inning. Boyd County scored six runs in this inning alone, doubling their score from six to twelve runs, leading over the Lady Panthers 12-5. The Lady Lions thought they had the game won then and there. Despite the Lady Lions’ massive seven run lead over Fleming County in the top of the final inning, the Lady Panthers have never been a team to give up easily.

The game was looking bleak. The Lady Panthers were down seven with one inning left to go. They needed to come out on top of the Lady Lions to ensure they had a chance at victory. They gave it their best shot. Fleming County did just as good in the top of the seventh as Boyd County did in the bottom of the sixth. The Lady Panthers brought there score up from five to eleven after another offensive explosion, to score six runs this inning. Despite their best efforts, and their amazing comeback in a single inning, the Lady Panthers were not able to come out on top of Boyd County, and lost 12-11 in the top of the seventh.

The Boyd County Lady Lions are undefeated so far this season, having won all seven of their games played this year. The Lady Lions have always been a tough team to beat and this season is no different. The Lady Panthers have only won two games so far this season, their first against the St. Pat Lady Saints, and their third against the Raceland Lady Rams.

Fleming County takes pride in their student athletes, and the Softball team strives for excellence. These first few games have been against some of the strongest teams the Lady Panthers will meet this season. The Lady Panthers will bounce back, they just need time.

Fleming County’s next game will be tonight on the road against the Pendleton County LadyCats, at 6 p.m.

LADY PANTHERS 11, LADY LIONS 12

2B (BC) Kouns, Goad, Shivel 2 (FC) Adams, Price

HR (FC) Adams

R (BC) Simpkins, Kouns 2, Goad 3, Bays , Henderson, Hamilton, Sivel, Stephens 2 (FC) Allison, S. Price 3, Adams 3, M. Price, Argo, Stamm

RBI (BC) Simpkins, Kouns, Goad, Bays, Hamilton, Mulhearn, Shivel 2, Stephens (FC) Allison, Adams 4, M. Price 2

RECORDS Fleming County 2-3, Boyd County 7-0