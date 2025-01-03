Nate Gray

Gray led the Robertson County Black Devils in scoring in their most recent win over the St. Pat Saints in the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Holiday Classic. That game, he picked up 18 total points across three field goals, and four threes, going seven for 20 to end the contest with a 35.0% field goal average. He currently sits with 74 total points on the season and is the team’s second strongest on the offensive end.

Emma Gallenstein

Gallenstein led the Lady Saints in their recent win over Felicity Franklin in the RULH Holiday Classic, picking up 20 points by the end of the contest. That game, Gallenstein scored nine field goals and two free throws, going nine for 21 for a 42.9% field goal average. On the season so far, she has totalled 132 total points, averaging 13.2 per game, with a season field goal average of 36.5%.

