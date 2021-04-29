Georgetown admin dies unexpectedly

Tyler Thompson

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Administrator Tyler Thompson died over the weekend from bleeding in his brain. Thompson, 31, died on Saturday, April 24 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

Thompson had served as administrator for Georgetown for just over two years. Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall said that Thompson was stricken very quickly.

“He was getting up early in the morning to go exercise before he went to work and started feeling really bad. He called his neighbors Buddy and Vicky Coburn, who came over and found him on the floor. They called the life squad and they came and got him,” Cahall said.

“They did a scan in the hospital and discovered bleeding in his brain. They wanted to fly him to Good Samaritan, but the weather wasn’t good, so they had to take him by ambulance,” he continued.

“When they got there, they discovered that the bleeding in his brain was too deep to operate, and he passed away early Saturday morning.”

Cahall said that sudden deaths like Thompson’s are hard for everyone to take.

“I have the greatest sorrow for his parents and sister. An unexpected death is never easy. To have someone of Tyler’s age and capabilities to pass away is just heart wrenching.”

Cahall said that Thompson made a big impact during his short stay in Georgetown.

“Our village staff and the community as a whole mourns the loss of Village Administrator Tyler Thompson. He served our community for a little over two years and brought a lot of fresh ideas to the position and took us in a positive direction,” he said.

Cahall said that he and Thompson had a great personal relationship as well.

“My sons are about his age. He reminded me a lot of them. I looked at him as much as a son as I did a friend or village administrator. I will certainly miss our discussions of positive things that are happening in the village.”

When asked what was next for the village, Cahall said

“By default, I am the administrator until we select an interim or permanent one. I am putting together a search committee to formulate an idea of what type of administrator we want and where we would go to look for that person.”

