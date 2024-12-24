Did you miss me?

After failing to produce a column last week for various reasons, I reluctantly posed the previous question to y’all, and realize it is a risky proposition to utter those four words.

After all, the answer is likely to be, “Why? Were you gone or something?”

**********

BELATED BIRTHDAY WISHES – My one and only celebrated a milestone birthday last Saturday, and I shudder to think where I would be without her.

Angie has been a true godsend in my life and I cannot thank her enough for all she has done for me, so the very least I can do is wish her a happy birthday, and many more!!!

**********

CHRISTMAS CAN BE SADDEST TIME OF THE YEAR – This time of year brings back memories of Christmases gone by, and to be honest, some of those memories also evoke times I would just as soon forget. Thankfully, that is no longer the case, and one reason is because of the lovely lady I mentioned above. Angie has shown me that this time of year means much more than material things, and it’s a time for giving, and spending time with the ones you love.

The commercialization of Christmas, along with unreasonable expectations of what should occur, has made the holiday season one of misery for many folks. I understand we live in a capitalistic society and the season has long been one of buying gifts and the like, but is it really necessary to begin to get

bombarded with Christmas sales in October, and even sooner in some cases?

Keeping it simple is the key to enjoying what Christmas really means, and we should stay focused on celebrating the real reason for the season. Even if you’re a non-believer, you have to admit there’s a lot more to why we celebrate Christmas.

It is so much more than endless commercials hawking products, spending, shopping and stressing. Another helpful trait at this time of year in an effort to maintaining your sanity is by having a sense of humor.

We should also attempt to slow down a bit from all the hustle-bustle, while we pause and reflect and remember those who are suffering at what should be a joyous time of the year. None of us truly knows what other people may be going through, and perhaps their Christmas memories evoke times of sadness or loss.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to enjoy a Merry Christmas, but I sincerely hope you and yours have a great one this year.

**********

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE – The Cincinnati Bengals have put together a three-game winning streak and if you watch the local yokels spouting off on television in the Queen City, you’d think the team is well on its way to the Super Bowl. It’s nice that they’ve finally won a few games, and that Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase appear to be unstoppable, but there’s still glaring holes – in particular on the offensive and defensive lines – that need to be fixed.

The truth is the Bengals have yet to defeat a team of any consequence all season long, and they’re 7-8 heading into the

final two games of the season. They’re also clinging to a thread of hope that they can win their final two games and get help from some of the bottom feeders in the NFL just to make a playoff appearance.

I don’t like sounding like a purveyor of doom and gloom, but this team needs to fill a slew of holes on both sides of the ball while looking forward to a much better year next year. The odds are stacked against the Men in Stripes and they have no one to blame but themselves. We should’ve known they were in serious trouble after opening the season with a home loss to the lowly New England Patriots.

If the Bengals can defeat the Denver Broncos at home on Saturday in what is essentially an elimination game for both teams, they still need to find a way to win at Pittsburgh next week. That is never an easy task, and they also still need help from unlikely sources to make it to the playoffs. Counting on teams like either the New York Giants or Jacksonville Jaguars to get past Indianapolis, or for the Miami Dolphins to fall to either the Cleveland Browns or New York Jets is a bit far-fetched.

Saturday’s game against the Broncos marks the 12th time the Bengals have been favored this season, with the home team picked to win by three points. So, in the eyes of the oddsmakers, this team should be 11-4 instead of 7-8, and they would already be well on their way to the playoffs.

I suppose stranger things have happened, but seeing the Bengals earn a postseason spot at this late juncture feels like wishing for a Christmas miracle. Even if they finish 9-8, they still need help from some teams that appear incapable of providing that assistance.

**********

CATS SEEKING ANSWERS – Following a dismal performance in New York City that resulted in a 20-point loss to Ohio State last Saturday, it’s back to the drawing board for Kentucky coach Mark Pope and his staff.

The Cats seem to have gotten away from what should define this bunch, which is excellent ball movement, making open 3-pointers, a high-scoring and fast-paced offense, and playing solid defense. UK fans are hoping the sleepwalking defeat to the Buckeyes was an aberration, and that solutions will be forthcoming.

There isn’t a lot of time for repairing what ailed the Cats at Madison Square Garden, but one thing that should be quickly remedied is the team’s mindset. Kentucky appeared to come into the Ohio State game with what I call the “big head,” where the team felt all they had to do was show up and they would easily achieve another victory. It’s always a dangerous thing to do, and perhaps the team also began to believe some of the glowing press clippings, which reinforced the misguided belief that they are among the top four teams in the country, since the AP poll had them ranked there.

The Wildcats showed on Saturday they are far from a top 10 team, and they have several adjustments to be made as quickly as possible, including defending the dribble drive, rebounding, and the most confounding aspect of the OSU game, missing layup after layup. Kentucky also lacks quality depth and the bench will need to pick it up exponentially if they hope to contend in the powerful Southeastern Conference.

As we head into January, the Cats are not even the fourth best team in the SEC, much less the entire nation.

**********

“The tradition of Festivus begins with the Airing of Grievances. I’ve got a lot of problems with you people! Now, you’re going to hear about it.” – Frank Costanza

**********

“The approach of Christmas brings harassment and dread to many excellent people. They have to buy a cart-load of presents, and they never know what to buy to hit the various tastes; they put in three weeks of hard and anxious work, and when Christmas morning comes they are so dissatisfied with the result, and so disappointed that they want to sit down and cry. Then they give thanks that Christmas comes but once a year.” – Mark Twain