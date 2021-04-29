Throwback Thursday

April 29, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Interesting picture of Arthur Pickens, Kentucky Derby winner who lived here in Maysville checking his weight in 1938 as he rode Stone Street to the winners circle at Churchill Downs in 1908. He sure maintained his jockey weight. Mr. Pickens passed away here in Maysville and was laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

