The Mason County Lady Royals have been taking on tough opponents in the 2024 Girls Gateway Holiday Classic in Montgomery County.

Mason County played their first game of the tournament last Friday, Dec. 20, against the Great Crossing Warhawks, a team that prior to their meeting with the Lady Royals, were sitting at 3-3 on the season. Mason County came out of the gate strong this year, entering the tournament 7-0.

Great Crossing picked up an early lead over the Lady Royals, leading 14-9 by the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Royals would be able to get out ahead of the Warhawks 25-24 by the end of the first half. As the game continued, The Lady Royals were able to further their lead to 44-37, but allowed Great Crossing to tie 54-54 by the end of the fourth quarter, sending the contest into overtime.

Mason County and the Warhawks battled it out in overtime, neither willing to fall behind, but the Lady Royals were able to outscore Great Crossing 5-2, taking the contest 59-56 over the Warhawks, heading into their next game of the tournament 8-0.

After a night of rest, Mason County then returned to Montgomery to take on the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in round two of the tournament. The Lady Cardinals had defeated the Raceland Lady Rams 47-30 the night prior, and were sitting at 4-1 on the year dropping only to Rockcastle County 66-60 in their first contest of the year.

The semifinal contest tipped off Saturday evening, with South Laurel coming out of the gate strong. The Lady Cardinals had built up a 22 point lead over the Lady Royals by the end of the half, heading into the third quarter up 33-11. As the game continued, the Lady Cardinals were able to maintain their lead over Mason County, despite a continuous effort from the Lady Royals on both ends of the court.

As the contest came to a close, South Laurel stood tall over the Lady Royals 59-31, handing Mason County their first loss of the 2024-25 season.

Now 8-1, the Lady Royals then moved on to the Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs last night to compete for third place in the tournament.

The Bulldogs sat at 3-7 on the year prior to their contest with Mason County, and were eager to pick up another win on the season. PLB entered the contest averaging 33.2 points per game, having picked up 332 total, led by sophomore Layla Flynn. Throughout the season, Flynn has averaged 13.6 points per game, making 34 field goals, nine threes and 14 free throws, for 109 total points scored. She also sat with a 38.7% field goal average, and is second on the team in rebounds, with 43.

Mason County came into the contest averaging 48.8 points per game, with the Lady Royals picking up 439 total points on the season so far. Lady Royals lead scorer Amirah Reed currently averages 15.3 points per game, with 20 field goals, seven threes and 16 free throws totalling 107 points on the season. Reed is also backed up by Lexi Young, scoring 82 total points on the season so far, averaging 11.7 points per game, with a 56.1% field goal average making her one of Mason County’s most accurate.

The two teams tipped off yesterday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., both working hard for a victory. The Lady Royals were hoping to leave Montgomery County 9-1 and with a third place victory, while the Bulldogs were looking for another victory on the season, hoping to stand tall over the Lady Royals.

Following this contest, Mason County will return home to Maysville to host the Campbell County Lady Camels at their home gym on Friday, Dec. 27, with the game scheduled to tip off at 1:30 p.m.