Braeden Myrick

Myrick led the Mason County Royals in scoring in their most recent win over the Bracken County Polar Bears, picking up 26 total points across seven field goals and four threes. He also currently leads Mason County in scoring on the season, averaging 20.3 points per game with 122 total points so far this year. As the season continues, Myrick will continue to be one of the Royals’ most valuable assets on the offensive end, with Mason County looking for another successful season, and a deep run into the postseason.

Laci Tackett

Tackett currently leads the Augusta Lady Panthers in scoring, with a 16.1 points per game average and 129 total points on the season so far. Eight games into the season, she has picked up 35 field goals, 35 free throws and eight threes, and is one of Augusta’s most accurate, with a 36.1% field goal average. In the Lady Panthers most recent win over the Beechwood Lady Tigers, Tackett led with 24 points, picking up five field goals, 2 threes, and eight free throws.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate and Eagle Auto Group.