MCTC students among KCTCS honorees

April 29, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is honoring its top students for the 2020-21 academic year. Thirty-two students, two from each of the 16 colleges, were selected for the KCTCS All-Academic Team. Students were chosen based on a rigorous process that focuses on academic performance and community service.

This year’s team members include Kaitlynn M. Gilbert and Allyn T. Stephens from Maysville Community and Technical College. Other students receiving the honor were:

Ashland Community and Technical College — Caitlyn H. Lindsey and Alexandra M. Montuoro

Big Sandy Community and Technical College — Grayson Lane Arnett and Beverly Anderson

Bluegrass Community and Technical College — Brooke Johnson and William Brooks

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College — Christopher Willis and Jill Seaman

Gateway Community and Technical College — Morgan A. Arnold and Wen Zhen Liu

Hazard Community and Technical College — Madison Eller and Matthew Back

Henderson Community College — Hadley E. Alexander and Shelby L. Pendergraft

Hopkinsville Community College — Janae B. Bracey and Anthony G. Morin

Jefferson Community and Technical College — Cristhain J. Anariba Castillo and Faith M. Lee

Madisonville Community College — Holly R. Minton and Gregory L. Pratt

Owensboro Community and Technical College: Robert Jarvis and Delaney Ray

Somerset Community College — Dalton Hays and Sam Knapp

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College — Sarah B. Hayter and Sarah B. Downing

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College — Breaunna H. Rose and Leah C. Johnson

West Kentucky Community and Technical College — Patrick R. Stephens and Kevonte L. Kilby

Additionally, KCTCS is honoring two New Century Scholars, which is a program sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa. More than 2,000 nominees were received from community colleges nationally and abroad.

KCTCS scholarship recipients are:

— Delaney Ray, Owensboro Community and Technical College, New Century Transfer Scholar

— Gregory Pratt, Madisonville Community College, New Century Workforce Scholar

In addition to the New Century Scholars, Coca-Cola also selects students for its Academic Team. This year, Kailee Jones from Owensboro Community and Technical College is a Silver Scholar on Coca-Cola’s Academic Team.

