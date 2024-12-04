The Mason County Royals and Lady Royals got the basketball season started at the Fieldhouse on Monday.

In their first of two district seed games against the St. Pat Saints and Lady Saints, both Mason County teams looked to come out strong, hungry to end their season openers with a win.

In the first game of the night, the Lady Royals jumped out ahead of the Lady Saints quickly, leading 28-9 over St. Pat by the end of the first quarter. Mason County would then continue to build upon this lead, up 76-16 by the end of the third to roll to an 89-24 final score at the end of the 32 minutes of regulation.

Amirah Reed led the Lady Royals in scoring this game, picking up 26 points across three two-point field goals, six three’s and two free throws. Coming in just behind her was Lexi Young, with 14 total points, making six two-point field goals, and two baskets from the free throw line. Reed also led the team in rebounds, with three.

After pulling out a decisive victory in his debut as head coach of the Lady Royals, Jay Fite continues to look forward to leading his team throughout the 2024-25 season, as they aim for another 2A state tournament appearance, a district championship and a deep run into the 10th region tournament.

Following this contest, the Royals and Saints tipped off, with the Mason County boys team hoping for a similar outcome.

At the end of the first eight minutes of play, the Royals led 22-3 over St. Pat, a lead they would quickly deepen as the contest continued. Mason County was up 47-8 at halftime, and ended the contest leading 79-18. A strong start for the Royals, now 1-0 in the 39th district after their first seed game of the year.

Cole Horch and Braxton Malone were tied for first for the Royals in scoring this game, both putting up 14 total points. Horch had seven two-point field goals, with Malone scoring one, and four from behind the three-point line. Standout sophomore Braeden Myrick then scored 12 for Mason County, across three two-point field goals, and two three’s.

The Saints were led in scoring by Abisai Ignacio, putting up 10 of St. Pat’s 18 total points across eight field goals and two free throws.

After a strong win for the Royals in their home opener of the 2024-25 season, the team, and head coach Brian Kirk now gear up to check off many of their goals for this year, with a strong performance in the 2A sectional, a 2A state appearance, their ninth straight 39th district championship and a deep run into the 10th region tournament.

Following these contests, the Royals then took on the Rowan County Vikings on Tuesday, with the Lady Royals gearing up to face Eastern Brown this evening. Both teams will then head to Augusta on Saturday to take on the Panthers and Lady Panthers in another district seed doubleheader, starting at 6:00 p.m., with the Royals and Panthers tipping off first.