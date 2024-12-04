Thelma and Louise are examples of how community members often partner with the shelter to help unwanted dogs. These beautiful girls showed up at Katie Blakefield’s home in September. Katie and her brother Tyler tried to find their owners, but they never came forward to claim them. They fostered them until the shelter had kennel space for them. During that time, they also tried to find homes for them, and a shelter volunteer tried to find a rescue organization to accept them. Rock 4 Rescue made sure they were spayed and received vaccinations. Despite all of this, both are still available for adoption or rescue.

Katie says Thelma and Louise are “Friendly, loveable, active, and seem to enjoy the company of other people and dogs.” They are both cuddly and social. They are good with other dogs and the older children who visit the shelter. These girls are playful and treat-motivated. We believe they were indoor dogs before they became stray, as they keep their kennels clean with only the occasional accident. Both are easy to walk on a leash with a harness. These energetic girls would do best in a home with outdoor space or an owner willing to take them for daily walks and exercise.

Thelma and Louise came to the shelter together but do not need to be adopted to the same home. The shelter team hopes they and all the other shelter dogs find their fur-ever home for the holidays. Scan the QR codes beside their pictures to learn more about them and apply to adopt them now!

Upcoming Events:

· Friday, 12/6/2024, at 6:30 PM – Look for the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue float in the Maysville Twilight Christmas Parade.

· Saturday, 12/14/2024, from 12 PM to 2 PM – Come to Hemingway’s Bourbon and Coffee at 10 E. 2nd Street in Maysville to meet some available shelter dogs!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.