New week, same results and identical game. The offense puts up an absurd amount of points, the defense gives up even more points, Zac Taylor still believes in his team, blah blah blah. Honestly, I am glad we can all now come to the realization that playoffs were never going to happen and it’s time for ownership to see a downfall in attendance at the games and a downfall in enthusiasm from the fans. The way this team has been handled since the Super Bowl run has been shameful. Let’s dive into what has went wrong over the last few seasons that has caused this Bengals team to be nearly unwatchable:

· Letting Jessie Bates III walk and sign with the Falcons was a massive mistake. The secondary has never been the same. While you can’t keep everyone, Jessie Bates III should’ve never been let go.

· The front office letting DJ Reader walk and sign with the Lions this season was disastrous for our front line. Another former Bengals star who the Bengals weren’t willing to pay, while thinking they could find someone on the market for cheaper.

· Zac Taylor is 11-23 against the AFC North. Would anyone else have him as a head coach? If the answer is “no,” and it is, then it’s time to move on.

· Two year, 24.5 million dollar contract for Sheldon Rankins? Woof! That could’ve went to DJ Reader.

· Geno Stone signed a 2 year, 14 million dollar contract and is the worst ranked safety per PFF in all of football. Who in the world thought that would be a good idea? Nick Scott 2.0

· Frank Pollack is long overdue for the call of being fired. It doesn’t matter who is out there, the offensive line has the same problems year after year.

· Lou Anarumo, I know you don’t have much to work with. I feel for the personnel that you’ve been given. It’s no excuse though for the weekly disastrous missed tackling, terrible schemes, and weekly blunders. Everyone on Earth knew Fields was running the ball to close out the game Sunday but your defense. Goodbye Lou.

· 9 of the last 10 Top-100 draft picks have been used by the Bengals on defensive players. How is the defense this bad?

· The team plays nearly the entire game in shotgun and then we all wonder why Mixon is thriving in Houston? Maybe because they run an offense under center and keep the defense guessing.

· Mike Brown, Katie Blackburn, Duke Tobin, Troy Blackburn, Trey Brown, and the rest of the front office have failed miserably in the handling of this team since the Super Bowl run.

Reds Baseball to Ease the Mind

After a losing season from the Reds and a horrific season from the Bengals, it is now up to Terry Francona and the Reds organization to get this city out of this slump. How can this team truly contend for a National League Central Title? Well let’s take a look:

· The trade for Brady Singer makes even more sense now after seeing the amount of money Montas just signed for with the Mets (2 year, 34 million). Pitchers are at a higher premium than ever and I need forgiveness for my previous opinion on the Martinez deal.

· If Noelvi Marte doesn’t develop and if Candelario stays around the .200 mark with little power, the Reds have a real problem at 3rd base. This needs addressed.

· Cincinnati needs Greene to continue his dominance, Lodolo to have a healthy season, Abbott to find the endurance to finish strong, Martinez to be a true starter, Lowder to continue to develop, and health to be on the side of others on the pitching staff. Brady Singer will also have to tweak his pitching to Great American Ball Park.

· Power Bat Wanted Signs should be posted throughout the city. Will Benson and Jake Fraley aren’t enough to contend for a title. Go get a power bat.

· A culture change and winning mindset has to take over. I think Terry Francona can lead in this department.

· A few bullpen acquisitions need to take place preferably on 1-year deals.