Daulton Tarter

Throughout the start of the 2024 football season, Daulton Tarter has been a huge asset to the Bracken County Polar Bears, both offensively and defensively. Just two games into the season, Tarter has picked up 254 total rushing yards, and 18 yards gained receiving. He currently sits as the Polar Bears top scorer, bringing in two touchdowns rushing, for twelve total points heading into their third game of the year tonight against Nicholas County. As the season progresses, Bracken County will continue to look to Tarter to lead the team, as the Polar Bears look to continue shocking their opponents and brining in big wins on the road to the state tournament in November.

Kaelynn Henning

The Mason County Lady Royals soccer team has been off to a historic start to the season, currently sitting at a 5-1-1 record on the year, thanks largely to an incredibly strong defense, led by goalkeeper Kaelynn Henning. Seven games into the season, Henning has picked up 47 total goalkeeper saves, having allowed just ten goals throughout the season. Her strength in front of the goal not has not only allowed the Lady Royals to come out on the winning end more often than not in 2024, but has also helped the team build up the 45th best scoring margin in the state, outscoring their opponents by 2.1 goals per game.

