TV Week – September 7, 2024

http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/gcbl/

Editor's Picks

Warrior Ridge, MCSO prepare for third annual Simon Kenton Ruck
Ledger Independent - September 7, 2024
The third annual Simon Kenton Ruck is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Smith to hit the stage for downtown music series
Ledger Independent - September 6, 2024
The Maysville Downtown Summer Sounds concert will feature Noah Smith, a Ripley, Ohio native, this weekend.

Gay to run for Commonwealth's Attorney for 19th Judicial Circuit
Ledger Independent - September 6, 2024
Johnathan Gay was recently nominated to represent the Republican party in the race for Commonwealth's Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit in November.

Day 2: Eddie Groves
Ledger Independent - September 4, 2024
The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different "Local Talents/Artisans" each week.

Kelley appointed as Commonwealth's Attorney
Ledger Independent - September 4, 2024
Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Democratic Candidate Christopher L. Kelley as the commonwealth's attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.