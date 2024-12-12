The Robertson County baseball and softball teams will be receiving numerous improvements for the 2025 season.

Thanks to a generous donation from Deming class of 1950 alumnus, Nelson Hester, The Black Devils baseball and Lady Devils softball teams will be seeing several renovations to their home fields at the start of the 2025 baseball and softball seasons, including new batting cages installed at both Hester Field and Deming Field.

The batting cages will be used to help both teams work on their skills behind the plate, and further work on their hitting game prior to and throughout the upcoming seasons. In addition to the installation of batting cages, new ridge top placements will be installed on fences at both Hester and Deming Field, and both fields’ dugouts will be refurbished in time for the first few games of the year.

Robertson County superintendent Sanford Holbrook noted, “Mr. and Mrs. Hester have always been strong supporters of Robertson County School, whether through enhancements to our facilities or through the Hester Endowment Scholarship that provides every senior with an opportunity to pursue post-secondary education. Our students are truly fortunate to benefit from the Hesters’ generosity.”

These additions and improvements to the Robertson County baseball and softball programs are an effort to further enhance the student athletes’ experiences while competing for their team.

Holbrook stated that he and the rest of the Robertson County administration are grateful for this “early Christmas present” to the baseball and softball teams, stating that it will “greatly contribute to the development and enjoyment of our students participating in these sports.”

While scheduling for the 2025 season is still far from complete, the Black Devils’ first home game is currently scheduled for Friday, March 21, against the Paris Greyhounds, with the Lady Devils scheduled to take on the Harrison County Fillies in a varsity doubleheader on Wednesday, March 19.

Both the Black Devils and Lady Devils show up to compete, game after game as they continue to improve and grow as a team. The 2025 season only three months away, both teams are eager to return to practice as they gear up for what will be season full of tough opponents.