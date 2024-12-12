Maysville Community and Technical College announced that it will receive a $5,000 grant from the Julian-Carver Family Foundation.

MCTC Public and Alumni Relations Specialist Rachel Adkins stated, “These funds will support the expansion and improvements of MCTC’s writing studio, a project designed to enhance and support student writing development.”

She further noted that the writing studio is staffed by one person who is a single writing consultant. The position is being funded by MCTC through Dec. 15.

An MCTC professor in the Liberal Arts and Education department Brianna Whitten expressed that the expansion of the writing studio will “significantly enhance our ability to support student writing development.”

According to Adkins, writing consultants are intended to be recruited and trained with the JCFF grant as well as offering additional online resources and “ensure adequate support for current students.”

“Some of the main project goals include the development of an online writing support model, enhancement of student access and engagement of improvement of student outcomes,” Adkins expressed.

Whitten remarked that there is an aim to provide writing assistance.

“By integrating a comprehensive online model, we aim to provide equitable access to high-quality writing assistance and to improve overall student outcomes in critical writing courses or any course that utilizes writing,” Whitten said.

MCTC’s grant period takes place from November 2024 to December 2025 according to Adkins.

“A mid-year project update is anticipated to be released to the JCFF by the end of June 2025. More information on the JCFF grant program can be found at jcfamfd.org,” Adkins stated.