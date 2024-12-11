In the years since my grandmother, Nan-Nan (Louise Osborne) died, I have found myself often gravitating to the grocery on a quest to recreate a memory. The holidays are certainly no different. The minute the festive tablecloths come out, my taste buds activate into next level sweet and savory mode. Not just for any little nosh, but something to stimulate my senses and comfort my heart.

Nan-Nan used to make her famous Bourbon Pecan Cake every year. Or as she simply stated, “Pecan Cake.” We were from Kentucky, she would say, the bourbon part should be obvious. If you didn’t grasp the bourbon part at that point, you surely would when she would take the coveted cake out of its tupperware container. It would be impossible not to smell it a room over. Nan-Nan would simply take a bite, sniff the air, and consistently comment, “I think it needs more bourbon.” Nobody would ever detest the request.

Making Pecan Cake, Christmas Cake, Bourbon Cake, whatever you want to call it, is not as difficult as I used to think it was. But I suppose everything is somewhat daunting until we attempt it the first time. The biggest challenge is commitment. Just like a plant, you have to water it, or bourbon the cake so it doesn’t dry up. You can do this as much or as little as you want, but the proof is in the proofing.

Nan-Nan used to make the cake and send it out to each of her daughters, no matter where in the world they would be, so they could have a taste of Kentucky and her for their holiday.

In fact, when I was looking up the recipe I came across an email of Nan-Nan’s from 2012 asking me for her recipe box I had borrowed. She was eager to get out the recipe and start the process.

The tradition continues this year. Although we can’t all be together as a family, we can have a bite of memories and family. Heck, with the changes in social media we can all have a video chat, eat our bites, and toast to the holiday as a family.

I found four different versions of the cherished pecan cake in Nan-Nan’s recipe box. I’m sure my grandmother is getting a kick out of that. I’ve included the most updated recipe and a few tips for readers to learn from my mistakes.

When Nan-Nan died I inherited the coveted holiday cake tupperware container. In honor of Nan-Nan and the recipe, I guarantee as I take the lid off and sniff the air and declare it needs more bourbon!

Give today’s recipe a try. You still have plenty of time before the holiday to make a delicious cake.

Good luck and enjoy!

Nan-Nan’s Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Cake

There are few dishes I can genuinely admit to having a love hate relationship with. The top of the list has, and probably always will be, the candied fruitapalooza, nutty madness, Bourbon entrenched pecan cake. I suppose some of this is due in part to my appreciation of Bourbon dishes also growing with each year.

Every year my grandmother’s cake was always a little bit different. Maybe the fruit would be modified, the pecans whole, perhaps it crumbled apart or stayed together out of the pan. But one thing was always consistent, the Bourbon.

Never much of a drinker, Nan-Nan would keep the cake in a Tupperware container wrapped up in linen towels. Everyday for about two weeks prior to the holiday, she would take out the cake, open the lid and pour just “a little bit more Bourbon” over the cake. Well, you could smell that cake the next room over. And if you got too close to the cake when you opened the lid, it would burn your nostrils.

When we finally cut the cake, a few cherished pieces were wrapped up and mailed across the country to loved ones. As a child I made up my mind that I didn’t like Bourbon pecan cake. I turned my nose up at any time offered. It wasn’t until I went away to college and broke down and tried another “fruit cake”, I realized not everybody uses Bourbon.

Tips for Sweet Success:

– Soak pecans and nutmeg overnight!!!

– Storage is recommended in an airtight container.

– To help retain moisture in the cake, remove from the pan and wrap in cloth completely around the cake.

– Also, cut an apple and place it in the middle of the cake during storage.

½ pound of butter and 2 cups sugar: Cream together until fluffy.

6 whole eggs: Add one at a time and beat.

½ cup molasses: Mix until smooth

4 cups flour

1 heaping spoon of baking powder

2 teaspoons freshly ground nutmeg

1 cup orange juice

1 cup Bourbon

Mix all together alternating with liquor.

Mix:

4 pieces candied pineapple or the equivalent of crushed drained pineapple

1 pound candied cherries (red and green)

2 pounds dates (diced and floured from the four cups)

2 pounds pecans (chop and cover in Bourbon, soaking overnight)

Pour batter into the pan. I recommend a bundt style pan, and if any extra you can make a few extra. Add candied fruit and nut mix. Bake 2-3 hours at 300 degrees. Grease and flour pan before pouring batter.

Use a cake tester to poke long thin holes in the cake before pouring Bourbon. Don’t add all that much Bourbon at once. Add a little each day and don’t add any until it is baked and cooked. How much Bourbon is up to the chef.

The recipes and photos used in this month’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with the help of her guardian angel & grandmother, Louise Osborne.