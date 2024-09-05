Home Special Sections Every Day Heroes 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections Every Day Heroes 2024 September 5, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Smith to hit the stage for downtown music series Ledger Independent - September 6, 2024 The Maysville Downtown Summer Sounds concert will feature Noah Smith, a Ripley, Ohio native, this weekend. Gay to run for Commonwealth’s Attorney for 19th Judicial Circuit Ledger Independent - September 6, 2024 Johnathan Gay was recently nominated to represent the Republican party in the race for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit in November. Day 2: Eddie Groves Ledger Independent - September 4, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Kelley appointed as Commonwealth’s Attorney Ledger Independent - September 4, 2024 Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Democratic Candidate Christopher L. Kelley as the commonwealth’s attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit. Plan to complete Elisha Green Memorial set in motion Ledger Independent - August 31, 2024 Fundraising efforts are being made to finish an Elisha Green Memorial in Maysville. Load more