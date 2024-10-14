The 2024 boys soccer 10th region tournament draw took place this past Saturday, with the tournament to kick off tomorrow evening at Mason County.

The first contest of the quarterfinal round will be between 29th district champions, The George Rogers Clark Cardinals, and 38th district runners-up, the Harrison County Thoroughbreds. The Cardinals enter the tournament the highest ranked team in the 10th region in RPI, with a season record of 13-6-2. Harrison County sits with a 3-11-1 record on the year, but will be working hard to ensure they advance to the semifinal round, hoping for the chance to take on Bishop Brossart and advance to the championship.

The following contest will be between the 37th district champions, the Campbell County Camels and the 39th district runners-up, the Bourbon County Colonels. Campbell County sits just behind Bishop Brossart in RPI, and has gone 11-8-1 on the year. Bourbon County is ranked just behind the Camels, with a season record of 13-7-1. In the regular season, the two teams faced off once prior, with Campbell County standing tall with a 3-1 victory over the Colonels, this go around, both teams will be giving the contest everything they have, hoping to take on Mason County in the semifinals.

The Bishop Brossart Mustangs and Mason County Royals both have a bye in the quarterfinal round, and will take on the winners of each quarterfinal contest in the semifinal round. Bishop Brossart will take on the winners of the GRC/ Harrison County game, with Mason County taking on the winners of the Bourbon County/ Campbell County game.

This season, Bishop Brossart has gone 13-5-4, and has defeated both the Cardinals and the Thoroughbreds, and will be looking to once again come out on top and advance to the 10th region championship game. Mason County’s season record sits at 11-5-1, with the Royals having not seen either the Colonels or Camels in the regular season. Mason County will be eager to take on either opponent, looking to pick up their first win in the regional tournament in program history.

The 10th region championship game will then be played Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Mason County, with the winners of each semifinal contest facing off to determine who gets to represent the 10th region in the 2024 state boys soccer tournament, and go home with regional gold.

Each team competing has earned their spot in the bracket, and will be playing at a high level throughout the tournament’s entirety. Heading into the first round contests, every athlete on the field will be leaving everything they have out on the field, all hoping for a chance to compete in the championship game.