EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION

MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County woman arrested in connection with the death of her mother was indicted by a Robertson Circuit Court Grand Jury.

Torilena Fields was arrested on Oct. 9 after Kentucky State Police received a call concerning a deceased female in RC.

On Monday, Oct. 14, Torilena Fields, 32, was indicted for murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, torturing of a dog with serious physical injury or death and obstructing governmental operations.

The indictment alleged that the offenses were committed between the dates of Oct. 8, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

In count one, the grand jury alleged that Torilena Fields committed the murder of her mother, Trudy Fields, intentionally.

“She caused the death of Trudy Fields by shooting her in the head with a firearm and stabbing her multiple times, that at the time she was not acting under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance for which there was a reasonable explanation or excuse, and the force that the defendant used was unlawful,” the indictment stated.

The indictment further noted in count two that Torilena Fields allegedly committed the offense of the abuse when she “intentionally treated the corpse of Trudy Fields in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities by mutilating, decapitating, dismembering and eviscerating the corpse of Trudy Fields.”

According to the indictment, various body parts were also placed in a pot located in an oven.

In count three, it alleged that Torilena Fields tampered with physical evidence when destroying, mutilating, concealing, removing or altering physical evidence “believing that an official proceeding might be instituted”.

The indictment noted that she believed “that said physical evidence would be used in an official proceeding and with the intent to impair its verity or availability in the official proceeding.”

Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, the indictment further alleged that Torilena Fields intentionally tortured and killed a domestic dog without legal justification.

In the final count of the indictment, count five alleged that Torilena Fields obstructed governmental operations.

“She intentionally obstructed, impaired or hindered the investigation of Trudy Fields’s murder and the execution of a search warrant at 3510 Brierly Ridge Road, Mount Olivet, KY, the performance of a governmental function, by using or threatening to use violence, force or physical interference,” the indictment said.

The indictment listed Torilena Fields’ bail at $1,500,000.00.