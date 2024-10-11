EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION

MOUNT OLIVET — A woman was arrested after her mother’s body parts were found in the backyard of her home.

KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge received a call concerning a deceased female on Brierly Ridge Road around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 9.

KSP Trooper David Jones stated, “Troopers responded to the property and confirmed the initial reports. Troopers attempted to make contact with a female inside the residence but received no response.”

Torilena May Fields, 32, was taken into custody around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9 without incident.

According to an arrest citation by KSP Post 6, a call was received from James Blevins, who, along with Tim Lewis, had arrived at Trudy Fields’s residence to work on a building.

The post-arrest complaint stated that after there was no answer when Blevins knocked, he observed a dismembered human body lying behind the residence.

When speaking to dispatch, Blevins stated that he believed the body belonged to homeowner Trudy Fields. Additionally, he said he believed Field’s daughter was responsible.

Further noted in the citation, when Troopers arrived at the residence they also observed a body lying in the grass that was dismembered.

“In close proximity of the body is a blood-stained mattress. Troopers observed blood on the back porch in the threshold of the back door. Also, on the back porch Trooper’s observed a blood-stained wooden stick and another blood-stained mattress,” the citation noted.

They also observed drag marks in the grass that led from the residence to the body.

“While he was walking around the residence, he observed a pile of hair which he identified as belonging to Trudy. Mr. Blevins then observed a blood-stained mattress at the back door and drag marks in the grass, leading away from the rear of the home,” the citation expressed.

Blevins discovered the dismembered body after following the drag marks in the backyard.

According to the citation, Blevins said that he last saw Trudy Fields on Oct. 8 when she had taken them to the property gate and locked it.

“On that same day, Mr. Blevins stated Torilena was casting spells on them and was being confrontational. Mr. Blevins advised Trudy Fields and Torilena were the only ones at the residence Oct. 8, 2024,” the citation said.

The KSP Special Response Team was called to the scene after a search warrant had been obtained according to the citation.

“Upon making entry into the residence the female subject Torilena May Fields was the only individual located inside. Torilena refused to exit the residence when multiple commands were given. CS gas was deployed by SRT. After multiple volleys of CS gas and conversing with Torilena using a robot Torilena was removed from the residence without further incident,” the citation explained.

The citation further noted that Torilena Fields appeared to have blood on different places including her clothing, hands and face.

“Closer observation of the body revealed the arms, legs and head had been removed. The torso and spine were severed in half and the organs removed. The mattress lying next to the dismembered body was folded over in half upon unfolding the mattress multiple body parts and organs were found,” the citation stated.

Further noting, the citation continued;

“Inside the kitchen, a stainless-steel pot was observed in the oven. When removing the pot human body parts were found inside that appeared to have been cooked inside the oven. The pot was still warm to the touch.”

Torilena Fields was charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

This will remain under investigation by Detectives at KSP Post 6.