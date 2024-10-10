Home Special Sections TV Week – October 12, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – October 12, 2024 October 10, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/hmsp/ View Comments Editor's Picks KSP investigating Robertson County death Ledger Independent - October 10, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Robertson County. Day 7: Mindy Steele Ledger Independent - October 9, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Senator McConnell gives remarks for annual Agriculture Parade Ledger Independent - October 7, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — U.S. Senator for Kentucky, Mitch McConnell visited Flemingsburg for the 2024 Agricultural Parade. Passport to Cultural Exchange: Maysville’s International Festival Returns Ledger Independent - October 5, 2024 The Maysville International Festival is gearing up for its second annual event in downtown Maysville on Oct. 5. Local authorities praise emergency response amidst storm devastation Ledger Independent - October 3, 2024 The devastation of Hurricane Helene has been felt in and around the local area. Load more