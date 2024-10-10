MOUNT OLIVET — Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Robertson County.

According to KSP Trooper David P. Jones, KSP Post 6 Dry Ridge received a call at 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 9.

The call was concerning a deceased female in Robertson County on Brierly Ridge Road.

“Troopers responded to the property and confirmed the initial reports. Troopers attempted to make contact with a female inside the residence but received no response,” Jones stated.

He further noted that a search warrant for the property was obtained and a Special Response Team was active to serve it.

The scene was contained with no threat but remains active according to Jones.

At around 11 p.m. a female that was located inside of the residence was taken into custody without incident Jones explained.

“Torilena May Fields (32) of Mount Olivet has been charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse. Pending further investigation more charges may be filed,” Jones said.

Fields will be lodged at the Bourbon County Detention Center.

According to Jones, this will remain under investigation by the Detectives at Post 6.