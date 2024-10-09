Pops is an easy-going guy who is a favorite of the shelter team. He gets along well with the other dogs at the shelter and even met a turtle in his temporary foster home! Pops is very easy to walk on a leash and participated in the 2024 Buffalo Trace Stampede with his Aunty Mandy, who works at the shelter. The kids who visit the shelter love him, and the feeling is mutual. This guy loves his belly rubs and cuddles. He listens well and knows several commands, including “come” and “sit.” His Aunty Mandy says he enjoys simple things like morning walks, sniffing the flowers, rolling around in the grass, and car rides. He may be a senior dog, but he still has lots of love to give!

Pops has a story that will pull at your heartstrings. He came to the shelter almost a year ago as a result of a neglect/cruelty case. He was severely underweight and had to have his tail removed due to infection. It took some time for him to be ready for adoption. He was posted as available to the shelter’s Adopt a Pet and Petfinder sites in August 2024. Pops has struggled with house training and will need frequent trips outside and/or a belly when inside to prevent accidents. This may improve with time and patience. If you are interested in giving this superb senior a home, scan the QR code beside his picture and apply to adopt him now!

Jordan’s Way Tour is coming to Mason County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM. Since beginning their nationwide tour in January 2021, Jordan’s

Way has raised over $10 million for over 300 shelters across the United States. They have also helped thousands of shelter pets get adopted. This will be a live-streamed fundraiser event to help the shelter dogs and will feature many people from the Mason County community doing some exciting things (no spoilers, but trust us, it will be fun to watch). People have even shaved their heads and received tattoos to reach funding goals on past Jordan’s Way live-streamed events!

We hope that everyone will tune in via the Mason County Animal Shelter Facebook page that evening and will give generously! Donations for this fundraiser will be collected by Rock 4 Rescue and distributed to the shelter. Be sure to follow Jordan’s Way, Mason County Animal Shelter, and Rock 4 Rescue on Facebook so you do not miss out!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, 10/29/2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM – Jordan’s Way Tour at Mason County Animal Shelter Facebook Live event on the Jordan’s Way and Mason County Animal Shelter Facebook pages.

Saturday, 11/2/2024, from 12 PM to 2:30 PM – Mason County Animal Shelter Open House festivities include food, free dog microchipping for Mason County residents, Pup-casso painting, door prizes, and a bourbon barrel dog feeder raffle.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.