The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 7 of the series.

Mindy Steele is a best-selling and award-winning author of inspirational fiction.

Born and residing in Fleming County, Steele recalled that she has been writing since she “could hold a crayon to the walls.”

“I’ve had a few opportunities to pursue a career in writing over the years, however, it wasn’t until after all five of our children were nearly grown that I decided to pursue my dream. Forty-five is a great time to start a career. You have a lot more experience and wisdom’s to bring to readers,” Steele said.

It was her grandfather who she noted was a “closet poet”, that interested her in writing. As he wrote Steele recalled she would pretend to write something that was both important and profound.

“From my first school years at Fox Valley Elementary, I would write plays for my friends and me to put on, and I even started the first school newspaper. We made each copy by hand. I was blessed to have teachers like Mrs. Littleton, Mrs. Whaley and Mrs. Darnell to give me a wide berth in creativity,” Steele explained.

Writing inspirational fiction, she writes for six publishers including Love Inspired and Barbour Publishing.

“And I wrote the first Amish Romance to be published by Hallmark Publishing,” Steele expressed.

According to Steele, recently she was awarded her second FHL Reader’s Choice Award for Inspirational Romance for the book The Flower Quilter.

“I love taking a simple everyday act of kindness, a corny joke, or even an unexpected set of bones and turning it into a novel. I’m never not writing. It’s just a natural part of my life,” Steele said.

She further noted that she loves hope, laughter and “sharing a plain view” that can give those who are reading a quick escape from the world that may easily overwhelm people.

“I’ve made connections with wonderful readers who have found themselves somewhere within my pages and knowing I’ve touched someone’s heart, makes all those long hours writing, erasing and editing worth every second,” Steele expressed.

Steele can be followed on her website at MindySteele.com where people can learn more about her books along with the option to sign up for a newsletter that features giveaways, novel news and recipes.

She has a reader’s group on Facebook at Mindy Steel’s Over The Fence Friends.