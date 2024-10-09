St. Pat goalkeeper Lillian Klee sends the ball down the field against the Fillies in the first round of the 38th district tournament on October 7, 2024.

The St. Pat Lady Saints faced off against the Harrison County Fillies on the soccer field in the first round of the 38th district tournament on Monday.

This game marked their first contest with the Fillies in 2024, with the Lady Saints having faced off against each of their other 38th district opponents once throughout the regular season. This year, St. Pat picked up three regular season wins, their first a 1-0 shutout of Greenup County, followed by a 3-2 victory over Covington Latin, and another 5-0 shutout over the same team. Sitting at 3-8-2, the Lady Saints were eager to take the field, and were hoping to extend their season to this evening to take on Pendleton County in the 38th district championship game.

In the first half, both teams worked hard to prevent the opposition from scoring, St. Pat goalkeeper Lillian Klee picking up 17 goalkeeper saves throughout the entirety of the contest. Despite continuous efforts from Klee and the St. Pat defense, Harrison County was able to pick up four goals before halftime, leading over the Lady Saints 4-0.

“I think the first half, just a lot of things. From waiting for the first game to end, we were warmed up and we were waiting, I don’t know how it got so cold so quick, it was like 85 degrees this afternoon.” said Lady Saints head coach, Father Michael Black, “I think we let in a goal, and then we let in a second one quickly thereafter and out mood went down. Something I’m proud of is the way they came out in the second half, knowing that’s a big mountain to climb.”

Having fallen behind 4-0 to the Fillies, St. Pat returned to the field after halftime eager to hold back Harrison County’s offense and begin climbing back into contention. Several strikes taken toward the goal and Numerous blocks from the St. Pat defense kept the Lady Saints in the contest throughout the second half, but Harrison County’s defense continued to fend off the St. Pat strikers.

“They came out and played a great forty minutes, so I’m proud of them.” said Father Black.

As the second half continued, St. Pat would be unable to work past the Fillies defense, scoring no goals this game. The Lady Saints defense were able to hold back Harrison County’s strikers for the most part throughout the second half, but allowed three goals to Harrison County before the end of the contest, falling to the Fillies 7-0.

“Mostly it was just the first goal. It just kind of deflected in, I don’t think anyone even shot it I think it just hit a player and just snuck in. Then, at the end there we just ran out of steam, it is what it is.” said Father Black.

Despite the Lady Saints’ season ending earlier than they had hoped, Father Black expressed his pride in his team, and how much he had enjoyed coaching them throughout a tough 2024 season.

“I love these kids. I want to give a shout out to my seven senior girls, I’m gonna miss them.” said Father Black, “I’ve said before there’s not another group of kids I ever want to coach, than my kids at St. Pat. I hate that I’m losing seven of them, I hate that that was their last time together on the field, super proud of all my girls, but tonight I want to acknowledge my seven senior girls.”

The Lady Saints lose Bria Bauer, Allie Cascio, Annelise Depenbrock, Emma Gallenstein, Kahdyn Kimball, Karlee Mellenkamp and Caroline Poczatek.

Each of which have been a valuable member of the Lady Saints throughout their high school career, and will be missed by their coaches and teammates.

“I’m proud of them, I love them and I know they’re going to make me proud.” said Father Black.

Following this contest, the Fillies now move on to take on the Pendleton County Lady Cats in the 38th district championship game, with both the Lady Cats and Fillies earning a spot in the 10th region tournament coming up once district play has concluded. The Lady Cats and Fillies will play tonight at Pendleton County, with the game kicking off at 7:00 p.m.