This memorial stone was lovingly made in memory of Noah Teegarden.

The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 6 of the series.

Katrina Campbell is a Mason County builder and welder in her daily nine to five job but she doubles as an artist in her free time.

She dabbles in a bit of everything; drawing, painting, design, sculpture, stone carving, construction and building.

Campbell is currently focused in the area of stone carving, memorial stones in particular.

The stones that Campbell specializes in are suitable as gravestones or can be used in public spaces and landmarks.

“Of course, carved stones can be other types of works and for other purposes including business names and logos/branding symbols, pictures, and numbers. Public works and community projects are one of my favorites. I do have a permanent stone sculpture at NKU (dedicated 2013),” stated Campbell.

Campbell’s love of crafting memorial stones is what she calls a “recent passion.”

She details how her son’s best friend, Noah Teegarden, lost his life.

“He was an amazing young man. I loved him and wanted to honor his life and passing with my gifting so I offered to do his headstone,” said Campbell.

She explained how the process of making this memorial stone triggered something within her.

Campbell expressed that she has considered herself an artist from a very young age.

“I have known since I was knee-high that I was an artist. I remember as a young child my Mom, and Grandmother calling me an artist. I have been creating ever since I can remember,” recalled Campbell.

She continued to credit her time at college for her growth.

“In college when I was 23 years old I was introduced to stone carving by my sculpture professor Steven Finke (NKU). An amazing artist himself. He and his wife (Anna England who taught ceramics) headed up the sculpture department. Anna was instrumental in my stone carving work back then,” Campbell recalled.

She recalled Finke telling her that he could see that she knew things about carving stone that she had never been taught.

The passion and challenge of the work is what piqued Campbell’s interest.

“I have always been very active and physical. I like to move things,” explained Campbell.

She reiterated that she enjoyed doing things that are difficult. “I like to use my body, physical strength, mind and imagination in tandem and stone carving allows for that,” said Campbell.

When thinking about how her talent makes her feel, Campbell is rich with emotion.

“Amazing, accomplished, pleased, at the right place at the right time, fulfilled, excited, proud and at peace with my gifting. Memorial stones give me great joy and sense of purpose and serving,” mused Campbell.

According to Campbell, drawing and designing new memorial stones is an opportunity to gain connection with the deceased and their family.

“It is a precious process and I am humbled and hold their trust in my heart. I often mourn the person and grieve as one who knew them as I work,” said Campbell.

She considers this process a gift and enjoys being invited into such vulnerable places. She mentioned that the best part in her opinion is getting to celebrate the love and life that the family has been left with.

Campbell’s work can be found on her Facebook page and she can be reached by email at campbellspassion@gmail.com.