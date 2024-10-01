Bogart is a handsome and gentle guy. He gets along well with other dogs. We suspect he is housetrained because this good boy keeps his kennel clean and has had no accidents inside the shelter building. He is also intelligent, listens well, and knows several commands. Bogart is easy to walk on a leash and good with the children that visit the shelter. This guy thoroughly enjoys getting attention, pets, and cuddles. His big brown eyes will simply melt your heart!

Bogart came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed. As a result, we do not know his backstory. We have noticed that he does not like loud noises or cars. He also can be shy when meeting new people and dogs, but he warms up quickly. This guy may need a little grace and patience in a new home as he learns he is safe, but he will be your best friend if you give him a chance. If you can provide this guy with a loving home, scan the QR code beside his picture and apply to adopt him now!

According to Human Animal Support Services (HASS), 70% of roaming dogs are near their homes, and once they are taken to a shelter, they have only a 17% chance of being returned to their owners. Owners can protect their dogs by keeping them on their property, putting a collar and tag on them with owner contact information, and by microchipping. All dogs are thoroughly scanned for a microchip on intake to the shelter. Pets with microchips are three times more likely to be reunited with their owners than those without a microchip per HASS. Contact your veterinarian for information on microchipping your pets.

If you find a roaming dog, HASS recommends that you do the following (if you are comfortable with the dog and safe doing so):

Walk the dog around the area to see if anyone recognizes it and knows the owner.

Post photos of the dog to social media, Nextdoor, or other neighborhood apps.

Take the dog to the shelter or a veterinary office to be scanned for a microchip.

Hold onto the dog (if you can) and keep looking for the owners. The shelter will provide food and other supplies if you need them. If you cannot hold onto the dog, contact the shelter.

Do not rehome the dog before the stray hold period (7 days for Mason County, KY, per county ordinance 95-5).

Human Animal Support Services is an animal welfare group that provides resources, education, and implementation tools for animal shelters. You can learn more about HASS at https://www.humananimalsupportservices.org/.

Upcoming Events:

Saturday, 10/5/2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM – Shelter Dog Meet and Greet at Maysville Tractor Supply Company.

Saturday, 11/2/2024, from 12 PM to 2:30 PM – Mason County Animal Shelter Open House festivities include food, free dog microchipping for Mason County residents, Pup-casso painting, door prizes, and a bourbon barrel dog feeder raffle.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.