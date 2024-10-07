FLEMINGSBURG — U.S. Senator for Kentucky, Mitch McConnell visited Flemingsburg for the 2024 Agricultural Parade.

On Friday, Oct. 4, McConnell made a stop at the Kentucky Welding Institute before providing remarks at the parade luncheon.

He expressed that Adam Hinton had done a fantastic job with the Institute and he was happy to be at the twenty-first anniversary of the parade.

“But first, I’d like to recognize Adam and his family, the Hintons, for serving farmers in this community for over a century – and for spearheading this annual opportunity to highlight Kentucky agriculture,” McConnell expressed.

According to McConnell, the parade shows the “best of Kentucky agriculture” which is the hardworking people that not only help their neighbors but also care about their communities.

“And who doesn’t like watching all those tractors roll through town? I had a chance to see some of the different models on my way in. All I have to say is – I like the red one! But seriously, I’ve always held Kentucky’s agricultural community in high regard. What you do is tough work and it’s incredibly important not only to our state but the rest of the nation,” McConnell said.

2024 is the twentieth anniversary of the Tobacco Buyout and McConnell expressed that it hits close to Fleming County. He stated that it has been one of the most important pieces of policy that he has worked on for Kentucky.

“As you know, this directed federal funding to help tobacco farmers escape a Depression-era quota system – Fleming County alone saw over $40 million come its way. Importantly, it gave Kentucky farmers the chance to explore new opportunities during this difficult time,” McConnell stated.

He noted that trade is critical for the farmers in the state as well as the American economy.

“In Kentucky, our $40 billion export economy is consequential, yet often overlooked, product of American leadership,” McConnell explained.

According to McConnell, the U.S. Supreme Court has kept the federal government out of the way of the farmers in the nation.

He voiced that he had wished he had better news regarding the Farm Bill and said, “We’re seeing less focus on farmers and less focus on people in Middle America.”

McConnell expressed that it is a year since the initial expiration of the bill and Democrats have not indicated that they are willing to “play ball” and have not released any text nor have gotten a mark-up scheduled.

“Republicans recognized the thought situation that farmers face. We’re working toward a Farm Bill that provides the resources and regulatory relief our nation’s producers desperately need,” McConnell said.

He rounded out his statements by thanking the individuals present for their support.

“Now if Congress could legislate half as well as the kids here can drive a tractor, maybe we could get somewhere! Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth longer than anyone in American history. It has truly been the honor of my life, and I couldn’t have done it without everyone in this room. Thank you,” McConnell expressed.