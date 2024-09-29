BROOKSVILLE — A man arrested for impersonating a peace officer has been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury.

Kevin Thomas Litrenta, 58, now faces several charges related to an alleged incident in July. He was issued two indictments by the grand jury.

On the first indictment, Litrenta faces the charge of impersonating a peace officer.

Allegedly, Litrenta pretended to be a peace officer with the “intent to induce” two females to “submit to his pretended official authority.”

On the second indictment, the charges listed include first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, harassment, operating a vehicle under the influence and first-degree fleeing or evading a police officer.

Allegedly, Litrenta harassed a minor when he “stuck his tongue out” at them, resulting in “alarm” being brought about to the individual.

According to the indictment, this action had no “legitimate” purpose.

Allegedly, Litrenta, when driving at a high speed, “knowingly” disobeyed a direction to stop his vehicle, one given to him by a police officer.

According to the indictment, Litrenta was under the influence of alcohol while he was evading the police. In doing so, he created a “substantial risk” of serious injury to another person.

Litrenta faces wanton endangerment charges after allegedly driving his vehicle at a high speed through an urban and congested area, causing a substantial risk of death or injury to others.

The indictment noted the risk of a police officer pursuing him at the time.

Litrenta also faces several traffic violations including failure to maintain required insurance, no/expired registration plate, reckless driving, improper passing and disregarding a stop sign.

Litrenta was issued a bond total of $501,000 for both indictments.