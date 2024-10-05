In an unexpected and surprising development, the Cincinnati Reds have secured the services of a future Hall of Fame manager to lead the club.

The news was first reported on Thursday evening that Terry Francona would be coming out of retirement to be the Reds manager. It was confirmed by the organization that Francona and the Reds have agreed to a 3-year contract through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028.

Francona, who has also become known as “Tito”, passed down from his father, who played in the big leagues from 1956-1970, led the Boston Red Sox to a pair of world championships, making him a beloved figure in New England. In his first season in 2004, Francona led the Red Sox to the team’s first world championship after an 86-year drought. Francona repeated the feat three years later, when Boston won it all again in 2007.

The tumultuous 2004 season was one for the ages. The Red Sox finished in second place in the American League East, three games behind the New York Yankees. The team caught fire in the playoffs however, sweeping the AL West champion Anaheim Angels in the ALDS 3-0, before facing their longtime nemesis Yanks in the ALCS.

The Bronx Bombers won the first three games of the series before Boston did the seemingly impossible, becoming the only team in history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to capture a postseason championship series. Following that memorable feat, the Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2004 World Series.

In 2007, Boston again swept the Angels in the ALDS, got past Cleveland in a seven-game ALCS, and swept the Colorado Rockies in the World Series. Somewhat ironically, Francona did not receive AL Manager of the Year honors until he went to Cleveland, where he won the award in 2013, 2016 and 2022.

The 2016 Indians defeated Boston 3-0 in the ALDS before downing Toronto in the ALCS 4-1, setting up a showdown in the World Series against the Chicago Cubs. The matchup was highly anticipated, with the two teams entering the series with the longest World Series title drought, a combined 176 seasons without a championship.

The 2016 World Series proved to be an instant classic and a heartbreaker for Francona and the Tribe. Cleveland fell to the Cubs after taking a 3-1 lead in the series. Game 7 is still regarded as one of the most exciting in World Series history with Chicago winning a 10-inning marathon 8-7.

Francona managed Cleveland from 2013-2022, following his eight-year stint (2004-2011) in Boston, and four years (1997-2000) leading the Philadelphia Phillies.

Francona’s MLB playing career spanned 10 seasons, playing for five teams from 1981-1990, including the Reds in 1987, when the 28-year-old appeared in 102 games while playing for Cincinnati skipper Pete Rose. The lefthanded hitting first baseman-outfielder played collegiately at the University of Arizona.

The most important questions on the minds of Reds fans concern the future of their beloved team. It should be noted that there’s been a lot of conjecture in recent years that the importance of the baseball manager has diminished in recent years. Even if that is true, Francona is a proven winner and the affable 65-year-old will command respect in the dugout.

The immediate reaction from Reds fans is that this is the best news the franchise has enjoyed in years, and expectations will be high for the team when spring training rolls around. Fans must also remember that Francona can only do so much; Reds management also needs to do their part.

The hope is that the front office and their new skipper will be on the same page from the get-go, and the team will make the moves necessary to provide the personable Francona the roster the Reds need to contend. There are numerous questions that still need to be answered, and acquiring the talent necessary to make a run at titles is of the utmost importance.

Francona must’ve received assurances that the team is committed to winning, or he would not have even considered moving to Cincinnati. Likewise, the Reds must’ve received assurances that Tito’s health has improved and he’s ready for the challenge of managing again.

The offseason will be one to watch closely, but so far, so good. The club definitely got the best man for the job, and anytime Reds fans are given a bit of hope for the future, the better.

*****

RUSHING DEFENSE WILL DECIDE BIG GAME – With big, bad Baltimore invading Paycor Stadium tomorrow afternoon for a key AFC Central battle, all eyes will be on the Cincinnati defense.

Will they finally put together a solid, 60-minute effort and be able to slow elusive Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and bruising running back Derrick Henry? The task at hand will not be an easy one.

The Bengals offense looked better last week than it did in previous games, and they should be able to be effective against Baltimore. The game could turn into a rather high-scoring affair, but if the Men in Stripes don’t tackle better than they have so far this season, it could get downright ugly.

The Ravens are favored by just 2.5 points as of this writing, which to this observer seems on the low side. The hope for the Bengals defense is they can contain Jackson and Henry on the ground, and force Lamar to throw the ball.

It would also behoove the Bengals to win the turnover battle and play with the desperation needed to avoid going 1-4.

*****

“As a manager, the more consistent you are, the better off you are. It’s easy to be up when things go well. When things don’t go well, the players will follow your lead. So you have to be consistent and upbeat, which takes some work sometimes.” – Terry Francona