Maysville Community and Technical College will receive over $1 million in federal funding soon.

According to MCTC Associate Director of Grants Shana Savard-Hogge, $1,004,000 will be awarded to MCTC from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The federal grant will be used to build a welding training facility on MCTC’s Montgomery County campus in Mount Sterling.

US Sen. Mitch McConnell, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was “instrumental” in the process, Savard-Hogge said.

McConnell reached out to the USEDA in support of MCTC’s competitive federal grant application, a spokesperson of his office added.

They noted his advocacy for USEDA funding in the fiscal year 2023 government funding bill.

According to Savard-Hogge, the new welding facility will greatly expand MCTC’s capacity to provide specialized technical training for students entering high-demand fields.

With advanced equipment and increased space for hands-on learning, the facility will assist in bridging the skills gap in the local workforce, Savard-Hogge noted.

The project is anticipated to have a direct impact on local employers who have struggled to find qualified welders. At the same time, there will likely be a boost in economic development and job growth in the region, according to Savard-Hogge.

Savard-Hogge remarked on the significance of the federal grant.

“This grant represents a transformative opportunity for both MCTC and the communities we serve,” remarked Savard-Hogge.

She remarked on the collaborative efforts necessary to secure this grant.

“We are especially grateful for the collaborative efforts of our partners, including the Gateway Area Development District, local industry leaders, and our dedicated MCTC faculty and staff,” Savard-Hogge said. “Their involvement, from securing the grant to continuing its administration, will be crucial in ensuring the long-term success of this project.”

Savard-Hogge continued to discuss what could be accomplished in working together.

“By working together, we are not only providing students with hands-on, industry-specific training but also supporting local businesses and driving regional economic growth,” she concluded.

Dr. Laura McCullough, president and chief executive officer of MCTC, remarked on the institution’s award.

“We are proud of the EDA’s investment in MCTC’s Montgomery Campus, and we greatly appreciate Senator McConnell’s support in helping us secure this federal funding,” she began. “This critical project not only enhances our facilities but also strengthens our capacity to meet the growing demands of the welding industry.”

McCullough discussed the opportunities brought forth by this award.

“By fostering workforce development and empowering our students with high-demand skills, we are laying the foundation for new business growth, attracting private investment, and driving long-term economic vitality in the region,” McCullough said. “Together, we are building a stronger future for our community.”

McConnell also remarked on the funding to be awarded to MCTC.

“I hear constantly about the challenges Kentucky employers face finding workers to fill open jobs across the Commonwealth,” said McConnell.

He discussed how the new facility will likely benefit Kentuckians.

“Maysville Community and Technical College’s new facility will go a long way in training Kentuckians with the hands-on skills they need to get to work in their communities,” concluded McConnell.