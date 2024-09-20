WEST UNION, Ohio — A public meeting will be held on Sept. 24 pertaining to the future of the historical Kirker Bridge in Adams County.

The aftermath of an EF1 tornado left the Kirker Bridge in disarray on Tuesday, April 2.

Damage to the bridge included the loss of the roof and a jeopardized historic structure, which was constructed in the late 1800s. The Kirker Bridge is one of only two remaining covered bridges in Adams County.

Earlier this year, several covered bridge construction firms visited the bridge and discovered rotting wood, foundation issues and an issue of structural integrity.

Foundation issues plaguing the bridge consist of the bottom of both masonry abutments being scoured by the creek, crumbling limestone abutments, wing walls falling over and sinkholes at both ends of the bridge.

According to Contractor Bill Wyner with The Righter Co. Inc., the bridge will only last a few more years if the abutments are replaced.

Wyner gave recommendations regarding what needs to be done to keep the bridge from collapsing and further information that would assist in a full historic bridge renovation.

Immediate action would consist of installing roof trusses and roofing, filling in the sinkholes with concrete or asphalt and installing a chain link fence to keep people and vehicles off of the bridge.

Full historic bridge renovation actions would include replacing both abutments and wing walls, removing steel reinforcements, steel framed decking and asphalt surfaces, rehabbing the truss while retaining all historic bridge members that are still usable as well as new timber floor beams, stringers and timber decking.

The bridge would also require a new roof system, standing seam metal roofing, new siding, paint siding to match the original color of the bridge, fire retardant and the addition of lighting and security cameras to prevent future vandalism.

Mike Killilea, general contractor with The Righter Co. Inc. will be available via ZOOM to answer any questions regarding the current state of the bridge and what the cost will be to repair.

The public meeting is intended for individuals interested in working toward the restoration of the bridge through a potential committee so that it can be decided how best to proceed.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Adams County Training Center at 107 East Walnut Street, West Union.