Cole Horch

The Mason County receiver currently leads the team in scoring, having picked up 44 total points throughout the season, scoring seven touchdowns receiving, and one safety. Heading into the Royals’ bye-week, Horch has picked up 455 total yards gained receiving, averaging 91.0 receiving yards per game. In Mason County’s recent win over the Rowan County Vikings, Horch scored three in the first half, bringing in 18 points for the Royals in their fourth win of the 2024 season. Mason County now sits at 4-1 on the year, and will be looking to return to the field even stronger next week.

Jordan Ahrens

Ahrens leads the Bracken County Lady Bears in blocks, with 33. On the volleyball court this year, Ahrens has competed in 56 sets across 17 games, helping Bracken County bring in wins game after game, the team sitting at 11-6 on the season. Throughout the year, she has picked up 141 kills, 43 digs, and leads the team in service aces, with 50. With the 39th district tournament just under a month away, Bracken County looks to continue to compete strongly, steadilly improve, and will look to Ahrens to continue helping lead the team to victory.

